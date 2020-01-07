One day before hosting South Florida for its first American Athletic Conference home game of the season, East Carolina basketball’s practice Monday afternoon certainly sounded like it was in midseason form.
Coach Joe Dooley stayed consistent in his message, saying the Pirates’ practice habits have played a huge role in the team’s recent surge of a 4-1 December record followed by a close loss at No. 24 Wichita State on Jan. 1.
“You can notice on tape that we are doing things better, and I think a lot of it is because they have been spirited in practice and have a better attitude in practice,” Dooley said Monday in Minges Coliseum as his players energetically ran through shooting drills behind him.
The Bulls have played only one true road game this year. It was an 82-64 loss to SMU on Jan. 1, when the Mustangs led 42-26 at halftime and finished with a 40-30 advantage in points in the paint. USF then beat Connecticut, 75-60, in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday to even its league record at 1-1.
ECU’s 75-69 defeat to Wichita, now ranked 23rd nationally with a 13-1 record, was highlighted for the Pirates again by Jayden Gardner and his 29 points and 10 rebounds. Guard J.J. Miles scored 12 for an ECU squad that bounced back from being outscored 9-0 to begin the contest.
“The biggest thing was we took a young team there and we didn’t get rattled,” Dooley said. “It was a little uncharacteristic of me that when we get down, usually I would call a quick timeout, but I just didn’t feel like we look frazzled. ... Maybe it was a time for them to learn how to play through some mistakes and we settled in, so I thought that was the biggest thing.”
Gardner, a sophomore forward, still leads the American at 21.3 points per game. Tulane’s Teshaun Hightower is second at 17.4.
South Florida (8-7, 1-1) at East Carolina (6-8, 0-1), 7 p.m.
How to watch: ESPN3.
Why to watch: The Pirates will be looking to improve upon their 5-2 home record. It also is the start of a three-game homestand, continuing Saturday versus SMU and next Wednesday against Tulsa. USF and ECU split their last four meetings, with the Bulls winning both contests last season.
Matchup to watch: A driving force for USF’s latest win over Connecticut was not only guard Laquincy Rideau’s 17 points, but also his eight rebounds and six assists with two turnovers.
He has had six assists in four of the last six games, and the 6-foot-1 senior’s season high for points is 19. East Carolina’s leading perimeter defenders include Tremont-Robinson White, Tyrie Jackson and Bitumba Baruti.