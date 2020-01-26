Registration is under way for another spring season of the Pitt County Girls Softball League, which is for girls between the ages of 4 and 18 who are Pitt or Greene County residents.
Online registration is at pcgsl.org.
The cost is $90 per player and includes: preseason skills clinics, two to three weeks of practice, 10 games, team shirt, belt and socks, and a postgame snack.
For more information, call registration co-chairs Emery Smith at 252-717-6355 or Beth Anne Trueblood at 252-347-1561. For questions via email, contact riley_ba@yahoo.com.
GRPD ADULTS: The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for open and coed leagues for USSSA modified adult softball.
The deadline to register a team is March 19.
Each team will participate in a preseason tournament, 12 regular-season games and a postseason tournament. Games will be played Monday through Thursday at Boyd Lee Park and other parks as needed. Go to greenvillenc.gov for more information, or call 252-329-4550.
KICKBALL
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is making preparations for its adult kickball league. This is an organized league for men and women, consisting of 10 regular-season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament.
Doubleheader games will be played on Sunday afternoons at Boyd Lee Park.
Informational packets are available at Boyd Lee Park and the deadline to register a team is Feb. 27. Go to greenvillenc.gov for more information, or call 252-329-4550.
SWIMMINGEast Carolina Aquatics hosted its friendly in-state rival, the Waves of Wilmington, in dual competition Jan. 11-12. Though WOW won the meet, ECA had several top performers.
Twelve-year-old Ezra Zapler won the Boys 11-12 100-yard Individual Medley in a team-record time of 1:00.51. The previous record of 1:01.75 was set by Jack Nowacek in 2015. Zapler also topped the podium in the 50-yard Freestyle, 100-yard Freestyle, 500-yard Freestyle and 50-yard Breaststroke events.
Luke McCarthy won the Boys 13-14 500-yard Freestyle and Russell Exum won the Boys 15-18 500-yard Freestyle.
Kristen Ivey won the Girls 13-14 100-yard Freestyle and 500-yard Freestyle. Madeline Smith won the Girls 15-18 100-yard Freestyle, 200-yard Freestyle, 100-yard Backstroke and 100-yard Individual Medley. Emma Hastings took the top spot in the Girls 15-18 500-yard Freestyle.
Wren Tyson, Owen Priechenfried, Ben Davis and Miller Tyson won the 10 & Under Boys 200-yard Freestyle Relay event.
The Boys 15-18 200-yard Freestyle Relay team of Jack Nowacek, Sadler Smith, Nathan Wingard and Conner Wang placed first as well.
