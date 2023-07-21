Gavin Williams settled in after some early trouble in a July 15 start against the Texas Rangers, but the former East Carolina pitcher couldn’t get much run support from his Cleveland Guardians teammates and was tagged with the loss in a 2-0 defeat.

Williams (1-2) struck out four but also matched a season high in walks with four. He allowed four hits and two runs over 5.0 innings, with both runs coming in the first two innings. Williams surrendered hits to the first two batters of the first and second innings as the Rangers piled up a 2-0 lead.


  