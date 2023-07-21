St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson, left, is safe at first for a single as the throw gets past Miami Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the fifth inning of a game on July 18 in St. Louis.
The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, left, Dylan Carlson and Alec Burleson, right, celebrate an 8-4 victory over the Washington Nationals following a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson - staff, AP
Jeff Roberson - staff, AP
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (63) delivers in the bottom of the first inning in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Gavin Williams settled in after some early trouble in a July 15 start against the Texas Rangers, but the former East Carolina pitcher couldn’t get much run support from his Cleveland Guardians teammates and was tagged with the loss in a 2-0 defeat.
Williams (1-2) struck out four but also matched a season high in walks with four. He allowed four hits and two runs over 5.0 innings, with both runs coming in the first two innings. Williams surrendered hits to the first two batters of the first and second innings as the Rangers piled up a 2-0 lead.