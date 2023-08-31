Tommy Paul U.S Open

Greenville native Tommy Paul hits a return during his second-round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday in New York. Paul won in five sets.

 Simon Bruty/USTA

NEW YORK — The crowd was roaring with every shot, every point he won, and Tommy Paul kept it all inside.

This mass of humanity, 2,800 people strong, that had been sitting on Court 17 for three-plus hours, watching the Greenville kid get blasted off the court for the first two sets, only to somehow find another gear and win the next two, was exhorting Paul in his attempt to knock off Roman Safiullin in this second-round match at the U.S. Open Wednesday.


  