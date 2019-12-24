Time can be invaluable in college football.
For East Carolina football coach Mike Houston, who was hired by ECU from a winning James Madison program on Dec. 3, 2018, and his staff, time worked against them in December of 2018. Houston was tasked during those weeks with filling out his full coaching staff and recruiting and getting used to Greenville, often all at the same time.
A more comfortable and likely less hectic situation came together last Wednesday when the Pirates announced 25 signees during the early period national signing day. Finalizing a signature from talented quarterback Mason Garcia was a great microcosm for how the Pirates recruited last year compared to this early signing period.
"We recruited him for 55 weeks," Houston said of the QB from Myrtle Beach, S.C., who could be in contention to grab the backup spot behind Holton Ahlers as soon as next fall.
Garcia had a rushing and passing touchdown Saturday in the Shrine Bowl of The Carolinas game that featured three other Pirate recruits. Rahjai Harris (Duncan, S.C.) carried the ball 14 times for 95 yards and a touchdown.
ECU finished this year with a 4-8 record, better than the 3-9 mark each of the previous three seasons under former coach Scottie Montgomery, but the campaign also ended in disappointing fashion with a 49-24 loss to Tulsa at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Nov. 30. The Pirates' latest recruiting class, ranked top-three in the American Athletic Conference by recruiting services, then helped to rejuvenate fans.
"We have spent so much time with these kids," said Houston, who has an 84-32 record in nine seasons from ECU, JMU, The Citadel and Lenoir-Rhyne combined. "They have been on campus, some of them six or seven times and spent multiple weekends with us. We have digested their film, had them here for camp, worked them out 1-on-1 and you just know so much more about them. (Recruiting) is much like everything else from last year -- it was as fast as you can and as quick as you can to try to do the best job you can, whereas this was a year-long process."
Team recruiting coordinator Fontel Mines, who also is the Pirates' tight ends and inside receivers coach and like most of the ECU staffers worked previously at Football Championship Subdivision annual national championship contender James Madison under Houston, added that it is difficult even to compare last December to recent weeks.
"We got here on a Wednesday and I think that Friday we hosted 19 families (of recruits), and all but one of them we didn't know anything about," Mines said of leaving James Madison for East Carolina so late in the recruiting cycle in 2018. "So there was a process of getting to know them and them getting to know us. With this class, we've had the opportunity to identify our guys and to fit our system and do things kind of the way we want them done. There are high-character, low-maintenance, tough, physical and winning kids who we all want to add to the program."
The Pirates put an emphasis on recruiting bigger players, especially on the defensive line. Both of the team's transfer signees were defensive ends in Nassau (N.Y.) Community College prospect Henry Garrison, who is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, and Elijah Robinson (6-4, 250) from Louisburg College.
ECU's loss versus Tulsa featured the visiting Golden Hurricane having a starting offensive line weighing an average of 312 pounds and a three-man starting defensive front at an average of 292. ECU's averages were 293 on offense and 253 for the D-Line.
In addition to the seven defensive linemen signed by the Pirates, they added five defenders in the secondary and also three offensive linemen.
"I firmly believe that you have to build your fronts to be big and strong and athletic, and you have to have depth," Houston said. "On the offensive and defensive line, you are really going to see us develop those two units this year and next year."