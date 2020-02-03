After scoring at least 20 points in consecutive games, East Carolina guard Taniyah Thompson was named the American Athletic Conference women's basketball freshman of the week.
Thompson averaged 22.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and a steal in 35.0 minutes per outing last week. She scored a team-high 20 points in the Pirates' 71-65 win over Memphis.
“I’m so excited for Taniyah,” Pirate coach Kim McNeill said. "She’s an extremely hard worker, very dedicated to this program and is very dedicated to whatever she needs to do to turn this thing around. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
The Hamden, Conn., native leads all AAC rookies in scoring for the season at 12.8 points per game. She also is averaging 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
She followed her 20-point performance versus Memphis with 25 in a 57-55 loss at Wichita State on Saturday.
ECU will be back in Minges Coliseum on Saturday versus Houston. The Pirates will celebrate national girls and women in sports day with free admission for all fans.