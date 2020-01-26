On Super Bowl Sunday back in 1980, an 18-year-old kid from Greenville was seeing the Pacific Ocean for the first time.
In fact, that was a big reason he wanted to visit California 40 years ago. That morning, he left Greenville bundled in his warmest coat and corduroy pants that left him feeling silly as he stood basking in the warmth of the West Coast that January day.
Ron Butler’s status as one of the best three-sport athletes J.H. Rose High School ever saw had carried him across the country for the first time. Even though the kid gazing at the sea had already told the coaches at UCLA — then a top-ten national football powerhouse — that he was unlikely to become a Bruin, something happened out there to change Butler’s thinking and his life.
“I got there and I loved the environment. Loved it,” said Butler, now the athletics director for Pitt County Schools and director of Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation. “Bel Air. Hollywood. I loved the atmosphere.”
A few years later, Butler was a veteran on the UCLA team, earning letters in all four active seasons while routinely playing in college football’s greatest theaters, from the Big House in Michigan to the Horseshoe at Ohio State to the Rose Bowl and back to the L.A. Coliseum, where the Bruins were dominant. The team won consecutive Rose Bowls in 1982 and ‘83.
Butler started at both inside and outside linebacker and also was a special teams stalwart for the Bruins and longtime head coach Terry Donahue.
“How am I gonna tell my mama?” Butler said was one of the things that stands out most to him now in terms of what he was thinking when he made that first trip to Pasadena and unexpectedly fell in love with it.
He said he weighed the decision heavily, knowing that in those days, he would likely only talk to his parents once a week if he chose UCLA over Duke, his other top option.
With all due respect to the Blue Devils, choosing the latter over the former would have led to a much different experience.
Instead, Butler went west for a freshman season that began with the Bruins finishing 9-2 with a stinging late-season loss to Arizona. His first game action came amid the deafening October roar of more than 100,000 fans at Ohio State. In a nationally televised game, the starter in front of him went down with an injury.
“I’m thinking, please get up,” Butler recalled.
His teammate did not get up, at least not quickly enough to keep Butler on the sideline, and so began a career that was chock full of blockbuster games in big environments. Also among them were memorable matchups at Georgia, Wisconsin, Purdue and a pair at Michigan.
In Butler’s tenure, the Bruins won two Rose Bowls and a Fiesta Bowl. Understandably, some of the biggest games he played were against bitter rival USC. In fact, in Butler’s first two seasons, the Bruins shared the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Trojans.
“The games were packed. In my five years (an injury forced him to redshirt one season), we were 4-1 versus USC. The one loss came against (Pro Football Hall of Fame running back) Marcus Allen. Those were always tough games.”
There were plenty of other football greats Butler either played with or against between 1980 and ‘85. In addition to Allen, Butler said former Stanford and Denver Broncos hall of famer John Elway stands out as the greatest opponent he faced.
He also was teammates with safety Kenny Easley, who went on to star for the Seattle Seahawks, and running back and former New York Jets Pro Bowler Freeman McNeill during his UCLA tenure.
The previously unplanned move west did not just impact Butler and his parents — who waited until 11 p.m. for cheaper long distance phone rates on nights they spoke — but also on his brother, Rocky, a former ECU linebacker who also was keen on the idea of California, according to Butler.
“’If you go to UCLA, I’ll go out there when I graduate,’” Butler recalled his brother saying to him prior to his commitment. “And he did, and he met a girl and he married her.”
Butler is far removed from his playing days, but undoubtedly that time in La La Land gave him a perspective on sports and life most don’t have. The former two-time state wrestling champion who compiled a 54-0 record and the man who still holds the Rose discus throw record sees a different football culture both within the lines and outside them.
“You don’t see pick-up football games anymore, just kids out playing football,” Butler said, adding that today’s youth players are often focused too much on working out and are pushed into certain roles or positions at earlier ages. “We all punted, threw and kicked. They don’t do that now.”
Butler was awarded the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award in 2016. He was hired by Pitt County Schools in 1997, teaching business and ultimately becoming North Pitt’s football and golf coach, and he also started and coached the school’s wrestling team before becoming the Panthers’ AD.
He also worked to establish mandatory concussion protocols for Pitt County sports teams and teamed with ECU to provide certified athletic trainers to high school teams.