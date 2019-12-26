LITTLEFIELD — The first day of the Pitt County boys’ basketball holiday tournament featured a rivalry matchup of Ayden-Grifton holding off North Pitt.
Day 2 will include another rivalry game in D.H. Conley set to face top-seeded J.H. Rose.
Conley and host A-G both won Thursday night to advance to the semifinal round of all four top seeds. The No. 3 Chargers will take on second-seeded Greene Central at 6 p.m., followed by No. 4 DHC versus Rose at 7:30.
“You don’t like to play other league members a whole lot, and I’m sure they would say the same, but in a rivalry situation it is always fun to get together,” Conley coach Rob Maloney said after his team’s 63-49 victory over winless North Lenoir in the first round. “Especially in this tournament when you can have a lot of former players who are back in town for the holidays.”
Ayden-Grifton 71, North Pitt 66
There is natural pressure on the Chargers as the host school in this tourney, which is why A-G pulling away from North Pitt and then fending off the Panthers in the fourth quarter was a big accomplishment.
The game was tied 40-40 during the third quarter when the Chargers (4-4) pieced together a key 11-2 run capped by Christian Shearouse’s layup for a 51-42 edge with 1:01 remaining in the third. A-G also held a 70-58 advantage during the fourth.
“There is always (pressure), because, man, you don’t want to play at 4:30 on the second day and then be done,” Ayden-Grifton coach John Moye said. “It was fun to win, knowing you are going to play all three nights.”
Shearouse finished with 18 points. Teammate Quinton Mitchell scored 20, and Devon Duncan had 22 for the Panthers (1-9).
North Pitt was looking for a second straight win over Ayden-Grifton after beating the Chargers 71-64 in Bethel on Dec. 17.
“We start three sophomores and two juniors, so we are playing young and have thrown them to the fire and it was just good to see them trying to grow up a little bit,” Moye said of prevailing in the rematch. “Winning in the Christmas tournament is good for us right now. Hopefully we can continue it.”
D.H. Conley 63, North Lenior 49
Conley already held a 10-point lead at halftime of the first game of the tournament, then it ensured a semifinal spot with a 12-0 run to begin the second half versus North Lenoir (0-7).
“It was good to get off to a quick start in the second half and kind of set the pace,” Maloney said. “I wasn’t real happy that we didn’t keep our execution in a good way during the second half, but all in all, I’m very happy to get away with a win.”
Deontay Joseph scored the first basket of the second half and then hit a 3-pointer for a 41-26 DHC cushion. Kent Gilbert’s bucket later made it 48-26 Conley.
Joseph and Gilbert were joined by Lashawn Owens as double-figure scores for the Vikings (5-4). Owens totaled 22 points, Joseph 15 and Gilbert 12. NL’s outside sharpshooter, Jamir Jones-Gatling, scored 25 for the most points on Day 1 of the three-day tournament.