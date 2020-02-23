The East Carolina basketball team’s penultimate home game of the season is a noon matchup versus Temple.
The Owls beat ECU 76-64 in Philadelphia on Feb. 1. Four Temple starters tallied at least 14 points, led by senior 6-foot-8 guard Quinton Rose with 20.
ECU’s final home game is Saturday at 2 p.m. versus Connecticut as part of a tripleheader at the Pirates’ athletics facilities including men’s basketball followed by baseball and then women’s hoops at night.
East Carolina sits in 11th place among 12 teams in the American Athletic Conference entering today’s trio of league contests.
Temple (14-12, 6-7) at East Carolina (10-17, 4-10), noonHow to watch: ESPNU.
Why to watch: ECU is on a three-game losing streak for the third time during conference play. The previous two streaks were stopped at three, thanks to a home win over Tulane and a victory at Tulane. The Owls are trying to even their AAC record as they are positioned in the middle of the league standings.
Matchup to watch: Temple’s victory earlier this year over ECU featured the Owls finishing 20-of-27 from the free throw line — Rose was 10-of-12 — and the Pirates were 16-for-19. Pirate guard Brandon Suggs battled foul trouble early in the game and finished with four fouls, while bench guards J.J. Miles and Bitumba Baruti both fouled out.
Women on win streak
Freshman Taniyah Thompson surged East Carolina’s women’s basketball team in the fourth quarter to a 56-50 comeback victory over Temple on Saturday for ECU’s first three-game win streak of the season.
Thompson scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth in Minges Coliseum, sparked by making 2-of-3 from 3-point range in the final quarter. ECU (8-18, 5-8 American Athletic Conference) trailed by 10 early in the fourth, but the Pirates produced a timely rally and led 50-45 with 2:12 remaining after a 3 by Thompson.
It was 50-50 when Dominique Claytor’s free throw gave the hosts their final lead. Lashonda Monk also was 4-for-4 from the line during the final 30 seconds.
Temple (15-11, 7-6) scored the first eight points of the game and led 22-11 after one quarter.
“I just kept saying, ‘Stay the course, ladies, we’re going to turn this around,’” said associate head coach Cory McNeill, who led the Pirates while his wife, head coach Kim McNeill, was away from the team for family reasons. “We started defending a little bit tighter.”
Claytor had 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists without a turnover for her second straight double-double. Monk scored 17 with eight assists, and Thompson made 4-of-9 3-pointers.