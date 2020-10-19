The John Paul II volleyball team won its two biggest matches of the season to remain undefeated on Saturday as host of the Coastal Plains Independent Conference tournament.
JP2 (11-0) rolled past Wayne Christian and Greenfield School without dropping a set, and the next big step on the quest for a state title begins tonight in the opening round of the NCISAA 2-A state playoffs.
The Saints host St. Thomas More Academy at 6 p.m.
Top-seeded JP2 took down 4-seed Wayne 25-12, 25-17 and 25–21, and then topped Greenfield 25-22, 28-26 and 25-8 to extend a season-long streak of not dropping a single set.
For the tournament, Mary Grace Flowers racked up 32 kills and 23 digs, Hailey Davenport amassed 41 digs, Calie Phelps 24 digs and Cayley Davenport 40 assists in the pair of wins.
Sophomore Hailey Davenport was named CPIC Tournament MVP and she, Flowers, Drea Gauquie and Phelps were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Flowers also earned conference player of the year honors and was joined on the all-conference tem by Cayley Davenport, Hailey Davenport, Jamie Galinis, and Phelps.