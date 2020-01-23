It didn’t take long for Ryder Giles to realize last fall that former four-year starter Turner Brown is no longer a baseball player for East Carolina.
The most obvious part was that Giles, who played slightly out of position at third base last year as a freshman, was back at the shortstop spot he has excelled at for most of his life.
“I probably spent more time with him than anybody else on the team, so he was huge for me as a player,” Giles said of Brown, who is second in ECU history with 231 career starts from 2016-19 before being selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball draft. “He helped me more off the field, which is something I will take with me forever. ... It’s kind of weird not seeing him every day, but it’s good to take in what he said and learn from it and build on it.”
Brown saw a video of Giles talking about his influence during ECU media day Wednesday, which led to Brown posting words of encouragement on Twitter about Giles and his new role.
It’s Giles’ time at shortstop, where he will likely start Feb. 14 for the Pirates against William & Mary to begin a new season at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Giles said he loves the challenge of playing the position that often requires being the leader of an infield.
Pirate assistant coach Jeff Palumbo, who is the team’s recruiting coordinator and works directly with infielders, reinforced that ECU’s coaching staff recruited Giles to eventually be the team’s everyday shortstop.
“They are different players,” Palumbo said, comparing Giles to Brown. “Turner is probably the best player I have ever been around as far as helping teammates, so Ryder got a free education from Turner Brown. ... Ryder Giles can make every single type of play there is at shortstop, and now the next step to take it to another level is to be as consistent as he can be. Even in the recruiting process, we knew he could make every single type of play there is at that position.”
Giles, a former baseball and basketball standout at Union Pines High School, is part of a sophomore class that includes other potential infield starters in Thomas Francisco and Connor Norby.
“I definitely feel more comfortable, just kind of knowing what to expect and how we go about things here,” Giles said of this preseason compared to as a rookie. “Last year a lot of guys helped me out, so I just kind of want to be that guy for somebody else.”
Who’s talking more?
A lot of questions during media day were about leadership and replacing, vocally, players like Jake Agnos and Bryant Packard from last year’s NCAA super regional squad that was stacked with proven and experienced talent. Pitcher Tyler Smith, one of four ECU seniors this year, was asked about who has stepped up, and a few players stood out to him. Jake Kuchmaner and Alec Burleson are natural leaders, but he said there are two others who have emerged.
“I would definitely say Ryder Giles and Seth Caddell,” said Smith, who has pitched 178.1 career innings for East Carolina and head coach Cliff Godwin. “Seth really didn’t play that much (behind Jake Washer) when he came in, but now he’s taken a huge leadership role. There are three new catchers on this (team) and Seth has really done a great job communicating and growing up and maturing.
“Especially behind the plate, he’s just a different player this year and we expect big things out of him.”