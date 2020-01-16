People poured into Minges Coliseum on Wednesday more so than any other East Carolina basketball game this season, making the quaint venue almost completely full with 5,332 fans to see ECU play Tulsa in American Athletic Conference action. Some of them received free gifts as part of promotions.
But as an ice-cold shooting night ensued by ECU and Tulsa gained control of the game in the second half, most of the fans left by the time the final buzzer sounded for a 65-49 victory by the visiting Golden Hurricane.
The overall feeling of the night was different for an ECU squad that does not feature a senior on its roster, especially when opposed by a Tulsa team (11-6, 3-1) that started all upperclassmen and got a combined 35 points from the efficient junior duo of Jeriah Horne and Brandon Rachal.
"I think the pressure shifts a little bit when you started seeing things that you hadn't seen," ECU coach Joe Dooley said after his team lost for only the second time since Dec. 3 yet is still .500 in the American at 2-2. "The atmosphere is different, and it's like I said to our guys, with that atmosphere comes expectations. You have to be able to handle those expectations.
"We took our own crowd out of the game with our own play. We really never got into a rhythm, but a lot of that is attributed to their defense. We couldn't make shots to get back into the game."
The score was tied, 30-30, at halftime, but the hosts missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts in the second half. They were 2-of-26 for the game.
ECU's final field goal percentage was 29.2.
Tulsa played a 3-2 zone and did some other things that stifled the Pirates' offense, according to star sophomore Jayden Gardner.
"We haven't seen a lot of switching lately, but have been just playing against man-to-man or a similar 2-3," Gardner said. "They were running a 3-2 and switching man and a lot of different things that made them very successful tonight. ... They a very different and very versatile and I was watching their Houston game (a 63-61 win last weekend) and they were doing a lot of things to get Houston off their rhythm."
Gardner finished with 19 points, most coming from making 13-of-14 free throws, to stop a streak of eight straight games scoring at least 20. He committed a game-high four turnovers and was called for four fouls, as was Pirate teammate J.J. Miles (two points in 17 minutes).
ECU's second-leading scorer was non-starting freshman guard Tristen Newton with six points. Fellow rookie guard Brandon Suggs was held to five points in 18 minutes.
Gardner added that a key, moving forward, is for this loss to not deter confidence. The Pirates, who were 6-1 in their previous seven games, will play three of their next five on the road. Up next is a matchup at Cincinnati on Sunday at 6 p.m.
"I just have to be a better vocal leader and tell the guys that the next shot is going in," said Gardner, the most recent AAC player of the week and the league's leading scorer. "Even though they didn't go in tonight, they'll go in the next time. We'll try to prepare and get ready to steal one of the road this Sunday."