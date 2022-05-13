Another successful year for the Pitt-Greenville Senior Games was finished in style recently with cycling events held at South Central High School.
Following are the winners from the cycling events:
1 Mile Female
60-64: Marie Lewis (00:03:21.98); 2. Irene Cannon, 3. Savannah Barrett; 70-74: Debra Nelms (00:05:13.01);
Male
50-54: Alvin Maxwell (00:02:49.04): 55-59: Mark Roy (00:02:49.6000000); 65-69: James Clarke (00:03:15.89), 2. Moses Geddis, Jr.; 75-79: Robert Cargill (00:05:45.16); 80-84: Don English (00:03:18.06), 2. Robert Morrison
10K Female
60-64: Marie Lewis (00:21:23.55), 2. Irene Cannon, 3. Savannah Barrett
Male
50-54: Alvin Maxwell (00:18:06.80); 55-59: Mark Roy (00:18:03.99); 65-69: James Clarke (00:21:01.49); 75-79: Robert Cargill (00:36:59.67); 80-84: Don English (00:20:00.02), 2. Robert Morrison (00:24:31.80)
5K Female
60-64: Marie Lewis (00:10:17.37), 2. Irene Cannon, 3. Savannah Barrett
Male
50-54: Alvin Maxwell (00:08:17.02; 55-59: Mark Roy (00:09:54.38); 65-69: James Clarke (00:09:28.33); 75-79: Robert Cargill (00:18:13.01); 80-84: Don English (00:10:11.70), 2. Robert Morrison
Recumbent 1 Mile Male
50-54: Alvin Maxwell (00:02:53.36)
Recumbent 10K Male
50-54: Alvin Maxwell (00:17:08.82); 60-64: Andrew Wilson (00:16:34.90)
Recumbent 5K Male
50-54: Alvin Maxwell (00:08:38.19); 60-64: Andrew Wilson (00:08:25.24)
Scores
Adult softball May 12 Still Life 24, Ribeyes 15
Leading hitters: SL – Blake McCarter 4-4, Brandon Leitz 3-4; R – Zack B. 3-4, Proctor 3-4.
May 11 Coed Shake n’ Bake def. Thermo Fisher (fft.) Crossfit Tier 1 10 Bombers 7
Leading hitters: CFT – John Harrison (3 hits, run), Tyler O. (3 hits, 2 Rs); B – D. Eaton (hit, run), C. Bennett (2 hits, R).
May 10 Noland 8, Carolina Lawn 5
Leading hitters: CL – Doug Collins (2 H, 2 R), Richard Kelly (3 H, R); N – CB (3 H, 2 R), Kolton (2 H, 2 R).
Backyard Boys def. B Team (fft.) Grimesland FWB 15 Temple 8
Leading hitters: GFW – Wes Charlescraft (4 H, 4 R), Josh Dahl (4 H, 3 R); T – Bruce Jackson (3 H, 3 R), Travis Moore (3 H, 2 R).
May 9 Crosspointe 11, Ribeyes 10
Leading hitters: R – Dave G (HR), Ced B. 3-5; C – Rusty Ziegler (HR), Spencer Corey 2-3.
BTW Global 16, The B Team 10
Leading hitters: BTW – Trent Wynne 2-4, David Allewalt 2-4; BT — Coleman S. 3-4, Stephen I. 2-4.
Crossfit Tier 1 14 Shake n’ Bake 9
Leading hitters: SB – Robert Rapp (2 HR), Chris 2-3; CFT – Leah Kilpatrick 2-3, Scott Dunlow (2B).
Noland Company 14 Backyard Boys 9
Leading hitters: BB – Jimmy Edmundson and Shawn Anderson (no stats reported); NC – Julian and Fred (no stats reported).
Still Life 7 East Coast Cutz 2
Leading hitters: ECC – TJ O’Neal and Alex Marlowe (no stats reported); SL – Branden and Cody (no stats reported).
May 5 Thermo Fisher 15 St. Peter’s Church 11
Leading hitters: TF – Efrain Aymal and Reggie Moore (no stats reported); SP – Matt Hanson and Jim Lambriola (no stats reported).
Temple 16 Grimesland FWB 7
Leading hitters: T – Travis and Dylan (no stats reported); GFW – Kevin Byrum and Steve Kennedy (no stats reported).
The B Team 18 Noland Company 16
Leading hitters: N – Hunter J. and Chase (no stats reported); BT – Stephen I. And Josh (no stats reported).
Still Life 25, Crosspointe 8
Leading hitters: C – Matt McLawhorn (HR), Jared Sutton 3-3; SL – Blake 4-4, Justin 3-3.
East Coast Cutz 24 Ribeyes 16
Leading hitters: ECC – Josh Daniels (HR), TJ O’Neal 3-3; R – Dave G. (HR), Zack P. 2-3.