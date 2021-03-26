A pair of camps put on by former East Carolina basketball coach Jeff Lebo are back this summer at two locations.
Lebo, the Pirates’ all-time winningest coach with 116 all-time victories, will put on his Rising Stars Camp June 21-24 at John Paul II. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6-14 and from 9am – 4pm (8:30 am early drop-off) each day. Cost is $250 for a full day, $175 half-day. There is an offer of $25 off full-day registration by registering prior to Thursday and $25 off per sibling on full-day registration. Also, there is $25 off of full-day registration for any John Paul II students (only one of the above discounts can be used per order).
The program emphasizes fun, fundamentals and 5-on-5 play with Coach Lebo and staff designed to build confidence in young players through skills, drills and game play. The program includes an NBA Skills Challenge, Knockout, Hot Shot, 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 competitions, as well as daily awards for sportsmanship, attitude, hustle and teamwork.
Each camper receives a t-shirt, gym bag and daily awards. Register at www.RisingStarsHoops.net (click on Jeff Lebo’s Rising Stars Camp).
The same camp, for boys and girls 6-13, will be offered July19-22 from 9am-4pm (8:30amEarlyDrop-Off) at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Registration for that camp is available at jarvis.church/upwardwww.risingstarshoops.net (click on Jeff Lebo’s Rising Stars Camp).
Swimming
Seven East Carolina Aquatics swimmers ages 15 and up competed at the ESSZ Short Course Senior Championships March 4-7 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The meet brought qualified competitors from USA Swimming clubs in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Southeastern and West Virginia — an area defined as the Eastern section of the Southern Zone by USA Swimming. In compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, swimmers were divided into flights to reduce the number of athletes on deck at one time.
Emma Hastings, 16, earned two bronze medals with a time of 4:48.35 in the 500-yard freestyle and 16:45.11 in the 1650-yard freestyle. Hastings finished 13th in the 400-yard individual medley (4:29.25) and 18th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.90).
Charlie Jones, 17, shattered his own 15-18 and Senior ECA team record in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 15:44.46, placing sixth in the event. Jones improved on his own record time of 15:56.30 from December. He also finished 13th in the 100-yard butterfly (48.90), 14th in the 200-yard butterfly (1:50.03) and 200-yard freestyle (1:39.66), and 15th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:35.08).
Madeline Smith, 17, beat her own 15-18 and Senior ECA record in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:03.70, lowering her mark of 2:04.14 from January. Smith placed 12th in the event. She also placed 12th in the 100-yard freestyle (50.72) and 17th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.72).
Other competitors who all swam personal best times were Briggs Cloutier, 16, Kristen Ivey, 16, Cam Johnson, 15, and Nathan True, 16.
ECA will be back in action March 26-28 as the host of the 2021 ECSL Championships at ECU’s Minges Natatorium.
Visit www.swimeca.org for more information.
- Scott Pake