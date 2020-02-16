The first session of the Ronald Vincent youth baseball batting clinic, which is put on by the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department’s Sports Connection, is scheduled for today. The second clinic day is Feb. 23.
The clinic is offered for children ages 8-12. Clinic times are from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Vincent, J.H. Rose High School’s longtime and hall of fame coach, and staff will conduct a two-day clinic that will stress fundamentals of batting in baseball.
For more information, call The Sports Connection at 252-215-9090.
SWIMMING
East Carolina Aquatics held a qualifier meet last weekend in Minges Natatorium, which served as the last chance for swimmers to earn qualifying times for upcoming North Carolina Swimming championship meets.
Three swimmers from the Carteret site of ECA earned qualifying times for the first time this year. Sam Johnson, 12, of Morehead City earned his cut for 14-and-under Champs in the 50-yard butterfly, while Madison Bowen, 13, of Emerald Isle earned a cut in the 50 freestyle. Teal Edholm, 15, of Newport earned Senior Champs qualifying times in the 100-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley.
Emily Armen, 13, of Greenville, earned a new cut in the 100-yard backstroke and improved her entry times for the 50 and 100 free. Winterville’s Kristen Ivey, 14, improved her 200-yard IM qualifying time.
Cameron Johnson, 14, of Morehead City improved his qualifying times in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly swims.
Greenville’s Owen Lin, 11, improved his qualifying times in the 200-yard free, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly and 200 IM.
Ezra Zapler, 12, of Greenville also improved his eligibility in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. Jack Nowacek, 17, of Beaufort earned Senior qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.
For more on ECA, visit swimeca.org.
SOFTBALL
Another spring season of the Pitt County Girls Softball League is upcoming. The league is for girls between the ages of 4 and 18 who are Pitt or Greene County residents.
Online registration is available at pcgsl.org.
The cost is $90 per player and includes: preseason skills clinics, two to three weeks of practice, 10 games, team shirt, belt and socks, and a postgame snack.
For more information, call registration co-chairs Emery Smith at 252-717-6355 or Beth Anne Trueblood at 252-347-1561. For questions via email, contact riley_ba@yahoo.com.
GRPD ADULTS: The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for open and coed leagues for USSSA modified adult softball.
The deadline to register a team is March 19.
Each team will participate in a preseason tournament, 12 regular-season games and a postseason tournament. Games will be played Monday through Thursday at Boyd Lee Park and other parks as needed. Go to greenvillenc.gov for more information, or call 252-329-4550.
KICKBALL
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is making preparations for its adult kickball league. This is an organized league for men and women, consisting of 10 regular-season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament.
Doubleheader games will be played on Sunday afternoons at Boyd Lee Park.
Informational packets are available at Boyd Lee Park and the deadline to register a team is Feb. 27. Go to greenvillenc.gov for more information, or call 252-329-4550.
SOCCER
The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association is accepting registrations for its spring adult league. This program includes an 11 vs. 11 coed division and an Over 40 7 vs. 7 division.
The league is sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, a state soccer association recognized by FIFA and the United States Soccer Federation through the United States Adult Soccer Association.
Games will be played on Sunday afternoons.
The league will begin play on March 8 and will end in early June. League information and all details required to register are available at pgsaal.com.
