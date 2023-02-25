In the pursuit of work-life balance, you may mentally compartmentalize your home office from the rest of the house. But that doesn’t mean this space should get a pass where spring cleaning is concerned. Here are three easy ways to spruce up your workspace this season:

File: Make time to finally tackle that growing stack of paperwork. Decide what needs to be filed away, what needs to be shredded and what can simply be recycled. (This would be a good time to manage those digital files as well.) If you don’t already have a dedicated filing system, put one in place to keep things organized moving forward. Short on floor space? Use a wall-mounted paper organizer instead of a traditional filing cabinet.