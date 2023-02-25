In the pursuit of work-life balance, you may mentally compartmentalize your home office from the rest of the house. But that doesn’t mean this space should get a pass where spring cleaning is concerned. Here are three easy ways to spruce up your workspace this season:
File: Make time to finally tackle that growing stack of paperwork. Decide what needs to be filed away, what needs to be shredded and what can simply be recycled. (This would be a good time to manage those digital files as well.) If you don’t already have a dedicated filing system, put one in place to keep things organized moving forward. Short on floor space? Use a wall-mounted paper organizer instead of a traditional filing cabinet.
Dust: Improve indoor air quality for healthier, happier working hours. Periodically dust your desk, your computer and monitor, the baseboards, lamps and the tops of ceiling fans. Vacuum the carpet and rugs and sweep the floor. Also, consider using an air purifier to reduce dust, allergens and other air pollutants. If you’re not sensitive to pollen, invite a fresh breeze by cracking open a window on warmer days.
Disinfect: After a rough cold and flu season, it’s a good idea to reset your workspace by disinfecting the items you touch most frequently, such as doorknobs, cabinet handles, light switches, your keyboard, your mouse, landline receivers and handheld devices. This is especially important to add to your checklist if your home office is visited by clients or colleagues.