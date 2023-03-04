030423_rmt_valuablejunk

Don’t just clean out your “junk” this spring. Examine it closely to potentially maximize its value.

 liquidlibrary/Getty Images Plus

It’s time to hit the garage, basement, attic and closets for that age-old task of spring cleaning! Before hauling unwanted possessions to the curb, you may be surprised to learn they might be valuable — especially if you have sports cards and memorabilia gathering dust.

With prices of sports cards rising in recent years, take time to determine if yours are valuable and how to best sell them.