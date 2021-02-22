The waiting will end for high school football teams Friday night as NCHSAA schools begin a maximum seven-game regular season after the Covid-19 pandemic moved the prep season from fall to spring.
Four of the five teams from The Duplin Times’ coverage area will begin with road games.
Yet no one is crying about the mileage.
“We’re just happy to have the opportunity to play,” said James Kenan coach Ken Avent Jr., who also wears the Duplin County Athletics Director cap.
Schools have started to finalize rosters and there will be more than a few players missing who were expected to return.
In most cases, the pandemic had a hand in those decisions.
Some graduated early.
A handful transferred.
Some tripped over academic hurdles, particularly related to virtual learning.
Others found a job or have continued to work at family businesses.
Numbers are down across the board, and even while enthusiasm is high, few enter this spring-forward football campaign thinking it will be a “normal” season.
Committed players and coaches are overjoyed the season will be played. NC was one of seven states to move prep football to the spring. The state’s private school in the NC Independent Schools Athletics Association had their seasons in the fall, although some opted out, others had fewer players, and not every school played the same amount of games.
Harrells Christian Academy’s ninth game, the most by any private school, put the Crusaders in the 2A finals.
NCHSAA schools will play seven regular-season games instead of the usual 10 or 11—one in February, four in March and two in April — and hope they preform well enough against conference schools to be in the 16-team East Region field. The playoffs normally have 32 teams.
New conferences under the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment aren’t finalized yet and won’t go into effect until the 2021 fall season.
We’ll catch fans up on the playoff details later. But here’s a tip: East Central 2A Conference schools will receive two automatic bids. The chance of a third getting into the field looks slim. That means Duplin’s three 2A teams — James Kenan, Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin, will be fighting Clinton, Goldsboro and Midway for two postseason bids.
North Duplin, a 1A school, might have to win the Carolina 1A Conference to be playoff-bound. A second-place finish could have a playoff ticket, but probably not the third school in the standings.
Richlands, in the Coastal 2A/1A Conference, faces the same odds. Any loss en route to its rival game with Southwest Onslow could mean trouble for Warsaw native Pat Byrd’s first Wildcat club.
A limited number of fans — mostly parents — will be allowed to attend games, although state lawmakers and politicians are pushing for increases at stadiums.
So with all that in mind, The Duplin Times will unveil its predictions for Week 1.
WRH at White Oak
The Bulldogs are young but have a rocket-ship running back in Kanye Roberts, who is ready to rumble after two 1,000-plus yard seasons. Roberts was second in rushing in Duplin County in 2019.
The Bulldogs have just a handful of returning starters, and their program is considered at least two steps ahead of the Vikings.
But as should be said after most statements, that’s in a normal year.
WRH starts slow but builds momentum by transforming turnovers into big plays.
Bulldogs 42, Vikings 13
E. Wayne at JK
Ken Avent Jr., who led the Tigers to two state titles, has returned after a three-year absence as an assistant to former head coach Will Clark. Eastern Wayne is a first-time JK foe.
He’s got a dynamite QB in Andrew Pender and a fistful of returning players, and a great group of talented juniors and sophomores.
But JK has fallen on hard times in 2A.
The Warriors, who will move down to that classification this fall, have been a lackluster program the past five seasons.
Still, they are good enough to beat the Tigers.
Avent and most of his former staff begin with a win, although it won’t be a matter of simply showing up.
EW has struggled to beat 3A pansies Southern Wayne and C.B. Aycock in recent years, but have better talent than both most years.
The Warriors would be a basement dweller in the ECC, but then, JK went 0-5 in the league in 2019.
Tigers 26, Warriors 19
ED at Princeton
This is a mismatch on paper. But games are played on grass.
The Panthers are stronger, faster and have more experience.
Yet their style doesn’t tend to produce blowouts.
KD McClarin runs around the Bulldogs and Russell Gaby runs over the ones he leaves behind as the Johnston County club gets a rude awakening about its entry into 2A, which comes next fall.
ED 48, Bulldogs 12.
North Duplin
at N-side-Pinetown
The Rebels have dropped a few notches since winning the Carolina Conference in 2017 when they advanced to the 1A final.
Yet even in lean seasons, the two schools play competitive games.
The nothing-fancy, everything fundamental Rebels of coach Hugh Martin play their two toughest games on March 26 (Princeton) and April 1 (Rosewood).
But this team cannot look beyond its next foe, especially with a mere three home games.
ND pushes through by having fewer turnovers and making better tackles.
Rebels 18, Panthers 12
Richlands at Trask
The Wildcats play their first two games on the road and have just two home contests since Lejeune will not field a team this spring.
Duplin native Pat Byrd’s third head coaching gig might begin with a win, but he won’t have his imprint on the program just yet.
Byrd’s changes will take time. But he’s in the right place at the right time to push the Wildcats to the next dimension.
They take a tiny step forward on Friday.
Wildcats 22, Titans 6
