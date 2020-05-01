CHAPEL HILL – The spring sports season in North Carolina is officially over before it ever really began.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided on Friday (April 24) that all spring sports have been canceled and the winter sports championships would not be played.
The NCHSAA’s decision came on the heels of Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that the public schools of North Carolina would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
This means the Farmville Central boys basketball team, under the direction of head coach Larry Williford, will not have the opportunity to defend its state championship.
It also means the Farmville Central girls basketball team directed by Hollis Harper, which lost in last year’s state finals but made it back to the state championship game this season, will not have a chance to capture the title.
When spring sports were cancelled, several teams were off to good starts in their respective sports.
Among them were Farmville Central softball (2-0) and baseball (2-1), South Central baseball (4-1), South Central soccer (3-0), Greene Central tennis (2-2), Ayden-Grifton softball (3-1) and Ayden-Grifton tennis (3-1).
Teams which had earned one win in the first two weeks of play included South Central softball (1-3) and Ayden-Grifton baseball (1-2).
Teams looking for their first victories when the spring season was halted included Farmville Central softball (0-2), South Central tennis (0-2), Greene Central baseball (0-2), Greene Central softball (0-1) and GCHS soccer (0-4).
The statement from the NCHSAA reads as follows:
“What follows is a statement that we had hoped we would not have to make:
In keeping with Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement today that the public schools of North Carolina will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has canceled all remaining winter championships and spring sports.
“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and Staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.
“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our State Basketball Championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Tucker. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a “W” in the win column.”
The NCHSAA Board of Directors, in its meeting this week, will discuss finalizing the state basketball playoffs and policies for summer activities, as well as address academic eligibility concerns for Fall 2020.