JACKSONVILLE – Posting “crooked” numbers on foes has been a specialty for the Southwest Onslow baseball team.
The explosive Stallions posted a 7 spot just after the seventh-inning stretch en route to a 12-6 win over East Duplin Thursday last week to snap the Panthers’ eight-game winning streak.
ED rebounded to beat Wallace-Rose Hill 8-4 on Friday in Beulaville.
The Panthers, SWO and North Lenoir entered this week win one ECC loss. South Lenoir was 5-4, 3-2), while James Kenan (4-5, 1-3), WRH (4-8, 0-4) and Kinston (1-8, 0-5) were swimming against the current to make the state playoffs near the midway point of the East Central 2A Conference season.
SWO (10-1, 5-1), which is hitting .430 as a team, has outscored its opposition 144-34. It has seven starters hitting .360 or better with six above .450, has banged out 129 hits and walked 110 times in 11 games.
Tied at 5-5 aginst ED, the Stallions struck for seven runs to hand ED its first ECC loss since falling 3-1 to Midway two seasons ago on May, 28, 2021.
Tate Whitehead drove in three runs, Tyler Randolph two and Carter Dudley and Tanner Whitehead likewise had RBIs as SWO bashed out 10 hits and waited out Panther pitchers Cain Graham, Jackson Gause and Baines Raynor for 10 walks.
SWO’s only league loss came 7-6 via North Lenoir, which got its league setback to ED a week previous.
ED scored twice in the second and three times in the third behind RBI hits from Raynor (two) and Zack Brown, plating Eli Thigpen, Jake Lanier and Jackson Hunter.
The Panthers trailed 12-5 after SWO’s gigantic inning, and could add just a run in its final three frames.
SWO will take a break from playing other top four teams in the ECC until April 25 when it has a 10-day stretch where it will face North Lenoir, South Lenoir and then East Duplin, on May 4 in the regular season finale for both schools.
ED will play South Lenoir on April 18 and South Lenoir on April 20.
The combo plus a rematch against the Stallions in Beulaville will go a long way in determining the ECC regular season title.
Panthers pull away
from Bulldogs
ED scored seven times in the third, fourth and fifth on Friday in Beulaville to beat WRH 8-4.
Lanier and Chance Marshburn each had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Raynor added two hits and a pair of runs and Josh Sinclair and Gause each drove in a run.
Winning pitcher Kyle Kern went five innings, limiting WRH to two hits and no earned runs, while striking out seven and walking two.
The teams each notched a first-inning run. WRH rallied for three in its final at-bat in the seventh.
Diamond Notes
The Panthers lost for just the third time in two seasons, and it was their first setback in 28 days. They lost 5-2 to North Duplin (9-2 record) on March 2. ED has just three ECC losses in three seasons.
Brown (.488) leads ED in hits (21) and runs (22). Noble (.475) is second in both categories, three hits and one run behind.
Brown is second to Bowles (.289) in RBI with 13. Bowles (.501) is second to Brown (.540) in on-base percentage (OBP). Gause (.444 batting average) is third in hits and tied for third in RBI with Hunter (12 each). Brown has five of ED’s 11 extra-base hits.
ED was to travel to Deep Run on Tuesday this week to face South Lenoir, and was to go cross-county to face James Kenan today (Thursday).