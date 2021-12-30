Area sports have experienced plenty of highs and lows during the COVID-19 era, but the 2021 calendar year saw a trio of area teams overcome all the obstacles to record storybook seasons.
The success was highlighted by Farmville Central’s boys’ basketball team, as it reached the pinnacle for the third season in a row, winning the 2A title in March to cap an undefeated season.
The boys’ team was not the only impressive storyline in Farmville this year, as the Jaguars girls made an undefeated run into the 2A championship game before suffering their lone loss of the season.
In the fall, it was the Greene Central boys’ soccer team representing the area with a deep playoff run, as it suffered just its second loss of the season in the 2A title game.
Here is a closer look at each of the teams’ journeys to the title game:
Farmville Central boys’ basketballThe Jaguars are no stranger to the state playoffs in recent years, as they used yet another dominant run to claim their third consecutive 2A title with a 113-98 win over Hendersonville in the title game on March 6.
The championship win closed out Farmville’s perfect 15-0 season as it stretched its winning streak to 34 games dating back to the 2019-2020 season in which it won its final 19 games of the year in route to a second consecutive crown.
In the shortened 2021 campaign, which did not get underway until Jan. 8, the Jaguars went 10-0 in the regular season, winning the 10 games in commanding fashion by an average of 24.1 points per game.
The dominating play continued in the postseason, as FC powered its way through the state playoffs, winning its five games by 24.8 points on average.
The Jaguars opened the run with a win over Hertford County (87-59), before topping South Granville (99-81), Reidsville (83-57) and Northeastern (113-76) before beating Hendersonville for the title.
Farmville Central was powered by its senior class, which was led by Terquavion Smith, who has now taken his talents to N.C. State, where he is averaging 13.8 points per game for the Wolfpack in 12 games.
Farmville Central girls’ basketballThe Farmville Central girls’ team also put together an impressive campaign in winter of 2021, entering the 2A title game undefeated.
The Jaguars were dominant in the regular season, as they went 10-0 and won those games by an average of 47.2 points.
In the state playoffs, Farmville defeated Kinston (72-24), North Pitt (78-57), Randleman (71-54) and McMichael (82-42) to earn a spot in the title game.
Then in the state championship game, the Jaguars saw their quest for an undefeated season and a title come to an end as they suffered a 77-62 loss to Shelby.
A six-member senior class keyed the success and deep playoff run for Farmville Central.
Greene Central soccer
The Rams used a high-scoring offensive attack and a stout defense to power their way to the 2A title game.
Just like Farmville’s girls’ basketball team, Greene Central ran into West powerhouse Shelby in the championship where it suffered a loss in penalty kicks after the game remained scoreless after regulation and overtime.
The Rams finished the season with a 25-2 record, including a 25-1 regular season mark and an undefeated 12-0 record in conference play.
Greene Central did not just win a lot of games, it did so in resounding fashion, scoring nine-plus goals in 13 of its games while also recording 13 shutouts on the year.
Offensively, the Rams were led by senior Nathan Drake, who scored an impressive 53 goals (2.2 goals per game) on the year, while also dishing out 36 assists.
Ariel Nunez (34 goals, 47 assists) and Enrique Lopez-Lemus (26 goals, 4 assists) also helped power GC’s offense and will return to the team next year for their senior seasons.