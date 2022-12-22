...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected. The gale force winds will be preceded by
a period of southeast winds of 15 to 25 kt today.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mary, Joseph and the Christ child are shown during Whiteville’s Grove Baptist Church’s live nativity scene.
A baby changes everything. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Baths. Diapers. Laundry. Lullabies. Car seats. Comfort. Cuddles. Kisses. Interrupted sleep. Unpredictable schedules. Middle-of-the-night feedings. Holding. Protecting.
A baby changes everything. Bethlehem. Town of David. Born of Mary. Wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Glory to God in the highest. Savior of the world. Light for revelation to the Gentiles. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Comfort. Good news. Great joy. Newborn king. God in the flesh. The Incarnation. Forgiveness. Redemption. Grace. Mercy. Reconciliation. Atonement. Direct access to God. The Messiah.
The Christ. Immanuel. God with us. Wonderful counselor. Mighty God. Everlasting Father. Prince of Peace. Lamb of God. Freedom from fear. The Word. God empathizing with our weakness. Bringing glory to the Father. The goodness of God. Bread of life. Light of the world. Door for the sheep. Good Shepherd. Resurrection and the life. The way, the truth, and the life. The true vine. Passover Lamb. Pierced for our transgressions. Living One. All-knowing. All-powerful. All-present. Holy God. Without blemish. Firstborn over all creation. The head of the body, the church. The fullness of God. Preeminent. Supreme. Reconciling all things to himself. Alpha and Omega. The first and the last. The Lion of the tribe of Judah. The root of David.
The baby who came to earth and continues to have more of an impact than anyone in the world.
Jesus changes everything.
Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.