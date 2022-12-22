Live nativity 1

Mary, Joseph and the Christ child are shown during Whiteville’s Grove Baptist Church’s live nativity scene.

 Photo courtesy Linda White

A baby changes everything. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Baths. Diapers. Laundry. Lullabies. Car seats. Comfort. Cuddles. Kisses. Interrupted sleep. Unpredictable schedules. Middle-of-the-night feedings. Holding. Protecting.

A baby changes everything. Bethlehem. Town of David. Born of Mary. Wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Glory to God in the highest. Savior of the world. Light for revelation to the Gentiles. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Comfort. Good news. Great joy. Newborn king. God in the flesh. The Incarnation. Forgiveness. Redemption. Grace. Mercy. Reconciliation. Atonement. Direct access to God. The Messiah.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.