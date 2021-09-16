It is time for all churches and denominations to come together. We all need to go before God in repentance; then ask him to fill us with his fire.
The devil is coming with destruction in both hands. But with all of God’s churches and denominations united, we will prevail against him. We need to put all of our differences aside and become one mighty power for God.
When we do that miracles, signs and wonders will come from heaven every day. The glory of God will be so powerful in this country that demons will come out of people screaming and pleading for mercy.
In the near future, darkness and the demonic are going to be a new normal. With so much sin in the world, Satan will seem unstoppable. It will only seem that way. For where there is unity, there is strength.
Now I want to talk to church leaders, pastors and bishops. For some of you the last year and a half has been very hard. I know that it is to the point where some of you can’t take it anymore. Don’t give up! A great change is coming. Don’t you want to be a part of it? Receive this word that I’m giving you today. Humble yourselves, and seek God’s face, and I promise you he will answer you.
To those of you who are set in your own ways, please listen! I am only trying to save you a lot of heartaches, pain and destruction. You are supposed to be serving God not yourselves. He sees and knows everything you say and do, and he’s about to put a stop to it. Some of you are a real embarrassment to the Lord. No wonder the sinner man don’t want no part of the church.
God is about to deal with that situation. Turn to God and repent. The Bible declares: “Therefore also now, saith the Lord, turn ye even to me with all your heart, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning. And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the Lord your God; for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil.” Joel 2:12- 13.
God bless!