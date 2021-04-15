Today, God has ordained me to write a message of warning to those who are currently holding leadership positions. This message is for those in government, those in church leadership, those in the education system, those in big business, etc.
What is a leader? A simple definition would be: a person who leads, directs and or makes decisions for others. For example — a chief, manager, president, a king or queen, a mayor, a chairperson, a director, a superintendent, the governor all are leaders. Teachers and coaches are leaders. Pastors and Sunday school teachers are leaders. Parents are leaders.
Why is there so much poor leadership in America? Why is there so much poor leadership in North Carolina? There are many answers to these questions but I will only address a few.
Arrogance makes for poor leadership. Selfishness makes for poor leadership. Ignorance makes for poor leadership. Lack of integrity makes for poor leadership. The Bible tells us in Proverbs 12:15: “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to advice.”
We have a lot of leaders that are too arrogant to seek wise counsel — too ignorant to accept wise counsel once given. I wish every leader were required to read Proverbs chapters 1-31. Heck, I wish every leader would be required to read the Bible in its entirety — more than once. Leaders willing to do that would benefit those they serve greatly.
Going back to the words of Solomon: Proverbs teaches so many things about wisdom and understanding — about the penalty facing the dishonest and unfaithful — about the reward of humility and the fall of pride. Leaders need to know there are consequences and repercussions for their actions, words, and decisions.
Here are several more wonderful nuggets of truth found in the book of Proverbs:
- “Dishonest scales are an abomination to the Lord.”
- “The integrity of the upright will guide them — the perversity of the unfaithful will destroy them.”
- “He who trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous of the Lord will flourish.”
- “The truthful lip shall be established forever, but a lying tongue is but for a moment.”
- “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.”
- “Whoever rewards evil for good — evil will not depart from his house.”
- “A wicked man accepts a bribe behind the back to pervert the ways of true justice.”
- “A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who speaks lies shall perish.”
- “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches — loving favor rather than silver and gold.”
I could go on for days quoting Proverbs. I will instead close with James 3:1 as my warning: “My brethren, let not many be or become masters (leaders) — knowing that we shall receive the greater condemnation — be judged by a higher standard and receive a heavier judgment if we lead or teach incorrectly ….”
Leaders, remember to love and respect those temporarily under your care. Leaders also remember, just as easy as you were ordained by God to hold these positions — you can be removed. God bless all people (every occupation) serving under bad leadership — help is on the way! His name is Jesus!