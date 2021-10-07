It is not my intention to put fear in any one’s heart. The things that I am revealing, you do need to know them now.
If you die and go to hell, it has become too late. People don’t realize that part of hell is being manifested on the Earth. It has been for thousands of years but in these last days it is more forceful.
Why? It is because the church has grown cold or is in a backslid state. There is not enough heartfelt prayer going on. There are special demons that seduce pastors and church leaders in their churches and homes. Their jobs are to convince the leadership not to preach about sin.
There is an area in hell where Satan and his angels meet. They discuss how they are going to torment a certain person or people. Oftentimes Satan will send a spirit of greed or lust to the church to affect the pastor or leadership. Then the pastor’s main focus will be money. If it is a spirit of lust, the pastor will begin sleeping with some of the congregation.
Cemeteries also are filled with demons and evil spirits. It is because the majority of the people in the cemeteries died in their sin and evil has a right to dwell there.
Some of you are not going to believe what I am telling you. I challenge you to go to any cemetery at night, look up toward Heaven and ask the Lord to open your spiritual eyes. I promise you will believe before you leave there.
Satan also sends his soldiers to people’s homes to destroy their marriages, especially Christian homes. The devil knows that if you get a married man and woman praying together, one can chase a 1,000 devils but two can put 10,000 devils to flight.
The word of God also says: “Where there are two or three gathered together in my name there will I be also.” The devil will focus all his attention on two people that are married and in love with each other and serving the Lord with all their heart. He cannot allow them to get too close to the Lord. They will become unstoppable.
Did you know a lot of the things that you see in the horror movies are happening on Earth as well as in hell? Seducing spirits speak to movie directors and tell them what to put in their movies.
If you watch these movies in your homes, you open the door for evil to come in. The devil even touches the food you eat to make you sick. A lot of people don’t know how to truly bless their food.
There is so much more that the sinner man, or Christian, doesn’t know that’s happening on the Earth. If you become a born-again Christian, Jesus will teach you everything you need to know. But you must obey his commandments and his will. You cannot live in sin and expect to get anything from Jesus.
If you have any questions or comments, email me or call. I will be glad to help you. God bless!