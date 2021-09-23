I have talked on the subject of hell in the past, but now it is time to give you an in-depth look of what hell is like.
Some of the things I will be revealing to you are going to be very horrible, even unbelievable. Know that what I tell you is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Some people don’t believe in hell, but that does not change anything. I am tired of people dying and going to that terrible place. If this message can keep one person from going to hell, I will have succeeded.
Let me start by saying; when you die you will leave this Earth and go to one of two places. If you have pleased God and have repented of your sin, you will go to heaven. If you have not please God, you will go to hell.
The only thing that’s going in the ground is your body that houses your spirit, and soul. If you make it to Heaven, in most cases angels will carry you there. If you end up going to hell, demons will drag you off into the darkness.
Don’t think you can do good deeds or be a very good person and make it into heaven. All those things are great, but it is not enough. You must be born again (spiritual rebirth). Jesus Christ is the only way that you can make it to heaven to the father.
The Bible declares: “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, and the truth and the life: no one comes to the father except through me.” John 14:6.
Let me make it clear: once you die and go to hell, there is no getting out. It is the most horrible place ever in existence. People have been there suffering for thousands of years in hopelessness. Let me ask you a question. Where are you going when you die? Please receive Jesus today before it is too late! Remember — each and every day, the devil and his army are trying to kill us. God bless!