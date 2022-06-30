Straddling a fence isn’t going to work anymore. You must choose what side you’re on.
I’m not talking politics now — not talking Roe vs. Wade specifically, nor am I talking about whether being kind to people of all kinds is the right thing to do or not.
Of course being kind and respectful to others is right. I will show kindness and love as much as I can in an effort to make the world a happier and more peaceful place.
However, I will not be made to agree with things that are contrary to the word of God. This article is targeted to believers that have seemingly forgot the power and clarity of God’s word or may have never acknowledged the sacredness of its content.
John 1:1 states: “In the beginning was the Word — and the Word was with God — and the Word was God.”
The Bible states in Malachi 3:6: “For I am the Lord and I change not. …”
This scripture dismisses the argument that certain points in the word are no longer valid. There are surely portions of the Bible that are no longer culturally acceptable but they are still valid to the believer and should be acknowledged as God’s position on the matter.
Christians have a difficult task — love the person without embracing and or accepting the sin. We as the church cannot celebrate openly the long list of behaviors and actions that God declared sin.
We however, can and should love people. Amen!
Joshua 24:15 says this: “You choose this day whom you will serve.…”
We all want freedoms and the ability to choose. Think about what you believe and choose your path. God bless and have mercy on us all.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.