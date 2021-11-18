I have seen the Oakley side of my family’s tree every day for the past three years. It hangs on the wall in our den at home.
It is unique and I’ve often thought about writing about it. Today I will share it with you, our cherished readers.
I was visiting my cousin, Allen Craft, and we were talking about family relationships one day in 2018, long before COVID-19 stopped America in her tracks. Allen pulled out a tattered, taped-together family tree.
I gently unfolded it. It represented about six sheets of notebook paper, all taped together. The cellophane tape had darkened through the years.
Allen’s mother and my aunt, Louise Oakley Craft, drew out this family tree when she was probably not much more than a teenager. In the center she started with her mother and father, my grandparents, Martha Peed Oakley and William Henry Oakley Sr.
From there, she drew the lineage on both sides. She added names of relatives, many of whom I’d either never heard of or had heard their names but never seen their faces. There also were a few I could put both a name and a face to.
She actually included eye and hair color in most instances and whether or not they were short or tall. Yes, it was intriguing.
The unique family tree was deteriorating and had to be handled carefully. I borrowed it and made plans to photocopy it.
However, once it was in my possession I was afraid I would damage it by trying to fold it to fit a copier. It would take at least six pages to fully copy the entire tree. That meant I would be handling it and folding it six different times in order to accomplish the task.
I decided not to chance it.
Instead, I decided to take our family tree to ASAP Photo and Camera in Greenville. I’d had previous experience with them and knew they could provide a copy of the full family tree in one shot. Indeed, they did.
I asked for three copies so I could share it with Allen and his sister. The copies turned out well, showing the aging spots of the tape. I thought that those spots authenticated the tree.
I decided to build a frame for my copy. I had some old pine wood with plenty of knots in it at my shop. I worked intermittently for several days in making the frame, staining and adding a finishing poly coat.
At a business in Kinston, I had a piece of glass cut to fit the frame. The print and hanging hardware were added to complete the task.
I was excited to hang it on the den wall. The finished product, frame and all, is about 28 inches wide by 34 inches deep.
It often catches my eye as I sit in the den watching television or typing on my computer, as I am doing at this very moment.
There is always a glare in the glass. At night it comes from the lamps that are on. During the day, it is the light that seeps through the blinds on the windows.
The glare makes it easy to notice. On occasion I get up and look at the tree and read some of the names, some of which are written upside down because of the way the limbs of the tree are drawn.
I also check the tree when others have questions about our family. That happened this past week when I was asked about my relationship to Tinsley Brooks Oakley. I looked on the family tree and there, to the extreme right, was the name. I’m related Tinsey but I’m still not certain exactly how, except to know that my grandfather said we were kin to several Oakleys in the Farmville area of Pitt County.
On the other side of the tree, I am related to the Peed, Cash, and Wingate families, among others. As a child I grew up attending the Peed-Cash family reunion.
I met many of my relatives there and some of them I still know.
As I got older, I enjoyed those reunions because we teenagers got the opportunity to play softball with the adults. It was always a fun time. But, as with many things in life, the reunion eventually played out. No reunion, not a single opportunity to get to know relatives we seldom saw.
As I look back upon all of this, I wonder why I wasn’t as interested in the family history back then. I am much more interested now, but it seems the time I have to dig into the details is much too short.
Instead, I stare at the family tree and I wonder, “Will my son or daughter will be interested enough to keep the unique framed family tree and learn the relationships of all the names to our family?”
I hope one of them will, if for no other reason than the fact my Aunt Louise took her time to preserve a bit of our Oakley history.