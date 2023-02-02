“At that time the disciples came to Jesus, saying, ‘Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’ And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, ‘Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.” (Matthew 18:1-6)
At the end of this passage Jesus gives an ominous warning to anyone who would cause a child to sin or to stumble.
We know that as little ones grow and develop, they watch what is going on around them and listen to what is being said. They quickly internalize cues about how one should behave and which behaviors result in which consequences.
Our children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, students and neighbors who spend time around us. pick up on what we value the most highly. They notice what we watch, listen to and prioritize. They hear how we speak to others and what we say about those who are not in our presence.
Kids often mimic behaviors they observe.
As adults, we have a unique responsibility to protect and nurture children and to be role models for them. As far as it is within our power, we never should be a part of them going against God’s will.
Of course, our responsibility does not end when they enter their teen years. The human brain, the most complex part of our bodies, is not fully developed until around the age of 25.
The cerebral cortex is made up of four lobes which develop from the back to the front. The frontal lobe, the largest of the four, is the last to mature. It controls things like judgment, emotions, attention, self-control and problem-solving. This is crucial for us to keep in mind.
Children and teens often face challenges with self-discipline and making rational decisions. We should provide guidance for them and serve as good examples.
Kids see what we value the most by how we spend our time and our money. They observe whether we cherish people more than things. They notice how we treat those whose friendship would do little to advance our place in the world. They learn about marriage by how spouses they know demonstrate faithfulness and respect. They develop a sense of God’s grace and love by seeing Christians model these attributes.
Although often not a pleasant job, parents and guardians should monitor movies, music, television, social media and cellphone usage of their children and teens. A terrific resource for guidance in this area is the Center for Parent/Youth Understanding at www.cpyu.org.
As wise adults, we place all kinds of limitations on ourselves, so it is only natural that we would do the same for young ones in our care.
Again, Jesus said, “…whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”
With scripture and the holy spirit as our guides, we can avoid such a disaster.
Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.