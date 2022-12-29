Would you like a partial or total fresh start in 2023? Is there some area in your life where you would like to have a do-over?

While we can’t always escape the negative, earthly repercussions of something that has gone poorly for us, Jesus graciously and repeatedly offers to make all things new in the most important sense. By recognizing the fact that we can’t make things right on our own and that we need God to forgive and restore us, we find ourselves on the right course.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Presbyterian Church.