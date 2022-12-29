Would you like a partial or total fresh start in 2023? Is there some area in your life where you would like to have a do-over?
While we can’t always escape the negative, earthly repercussions of something that has gone poorly for us, Jesus graciously and repeatedly offers to make all things new in the most important sense. By recognizing the fact that we can’t make things right on our own and that we need God to forgive and restore us, we find ourselves on the right course.
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, they are a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” — 2 Corinthians 5:17.
“If we confess our sins, God is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” — 1 John 1:9.
“Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.” — Romans 6:3-4.
Each and every day God offers us love and hope. When we wake up, we can be glad.
“He (The lord) put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the lord and put their trust in him.” — Psalm 40:3.
“But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” — Lamentations 3:22-23.
When Christ returns, things will be completely changed. John writes in Revelation of the vision God gave him of things to come. Indeed, all things will be made new. God will have the final word.
“Then I saw ‘a new heaven and a new Earth,’ for the first heaven and the first Earth had passed away, and there was no longer any see. I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.’ He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’ Then he said, ‘Write this down, for the words are trustworthy and true.’” — Revelation 21: 1-5.
Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Presbyterian Church.