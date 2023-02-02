It is amazing how just a simple thought that comes to mind may lead to one’s past. Is it the subconscious at work? Or, better still, is God sending a message?
I lean toward the latter. I think God sends us all messages over time, multiple messages that we often wonder why the thoughts come and go. I also wonder if I have listened to all that have been sent to me.
I recall one night, several years ago, I was working on my laptop when suddenly I thought about a friend of mine that I’d gone to college with. He and I had connected a couple of times after graduation. He spent a career with a company in Goldsboro and also was ordained into the ministry.
The Rev. Mike Grady was a heck of a nice guy during our college days where we often crossed paths in the business curriculum. We played pickup basketball with our other college cohorts on occasion between classes. We actually broke bread together with a tray of barbecue at Skylight Inn in Ayden one day.
But on that evening when the thought came to mind — I would guess it was sometime in 2011 or 2012 — I quickly searched his name to see if I could find the church he pastored. It isn’t new to me to call a friend from the past to see how they are doing and set up a lunch in an effort to catch up. Indeed, that was on my mind that evening as I did some quick searches. Suddenly, I was shocked. I found Mike’s obituary in the Goldsboro New Argus. He had passed away in 2009, four or five years before I knew it. I was saddened.
I found Mike’s mailing address and sent a letter to his wife, hoping she would receive it. A few weeks later she sent back to me the funeral program and a nice acknowledgement that she had received my letter.
Mike had a progressive disease that took him rather quickly. But he was a beloved pastor to many. Yes, that was the man I knew and he was kind to all who knew him. I never heard him preach, but I bet he was dynamic.
Why had the thought been born that late evening? I had many other things going on but that thought became predominant. I had to act, and am very glad I did. I know that God wanted me to know about Mike. It may have been a message from God to me to get my life in order because life is so short, no matter one’s age.
Fast forward to 2023.
Again, I was working on my laptop, albeit a different one, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Suddenly, the thought came. Where was my college accounting instructor now? I will never forget Jerry Medford. Here is why: I had taken bookkeeping at Ayden High School. For whatever reason, it simply didn’t impress me. Debits and credits, balancing the books and the general ledger just didn’t seem to me as a way I wanted to spend a career.
When I entered Wayne Technical Institute (now Wayne Community College) I decided to major in business administration, a general degree that would cover my interests in working in a local business of my choosing. One prerequisite for that degree was Accounting I, taught by Jerry Medford. I remembered he was a native of Clinton and an ECU graduate.
Most important, though, is that he was a great teacher. He knew the subject well, allowed questions and discussions in class that made learning easier. Accounting, of course, is more than just bookkeeping. He helped open the window into my mind and I really enjoyed the course.
At the end of the quarter, I changed my major to accounting, all because of Mr. Medford. That led me to more accounting classes and a more in-depth understanding of how important an accounting system is to a successful business. The degree helped me in my careers and especially in reporting on financial statements of local government. I never thanked Mr. Medford. I wanted to.
I began to search for Jerry Medford on Facebook. I found him. I don’t forget faces. When I saw one of the several that popped up, it was obvious which one had been my instructor. So, I sent him a private message, and I took that opportunity to thank him. I waited a day or so for him to respond and when he didn’t, I found a company he started in the middle of the state.
While searching for his company, I unfortunately found his obituary. Mr. Medford had passed away just days before I found him on Facebook. His death brought tears to my eyes. I moved back to Facebook and deleted the message I’d sent to him.
What I thought about the young Jerry Medford — his smile, laugh, friendliness, love of people, and unbridled kindness — were the same traits recognized by those in his community who had been associated with him much longer than I had.
Random thoughts! They led me back to old friends, both of whom had passed. Is there a message there? Is it God’s way to put thoughts in our minds because he believes it is important for us to know certain things? Is there a spiritual lesson for us?
Could it be that he is telling me, or others who may be getting similar messages, that we need to act sooner in our effort to connect with friends we haven’t seen in years?
I’ll leave that to you readers to think about. Meanwhile, I continue to think about the regrets I have for not trying to find Mike and Jerry much earlier and the thank you I never got to express.