The Afghan military force walked off the job in a matter of days. It didn’t take them long to do so. President Joe Biden was not to blame for that. He can’t be blamed that the Afghan military, given an opportunity to establish and fight for their own freedoms and those of their countrymen, simply didn’t have the heart to do it. Instead, they fled as the Taliban took over one city after another in just mere days.
What Biden can be blamed for is any number of actions and inactions that made the United States of America look like a “jayvee team” to the rest of the nations of the world. Gen. Mike Milley, according to National Public Radio (NPR), was surprised by the collapse of the military.
It’s been seen time after time in the Middle East where the Taliban have prevailed over another country’s military after the U.S. leaves. It should not have been a surprise to Milley or even to President Biden. The collapse should have been factored into any plans to take the military out of the country.
The Taliban are fighting an ideological battle, a battle that is not new to them. And we know it or at least we should know it.
CNN reported that Biden actually went against the advice of top brass in both the State Department and in the Pentagon. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie were among those expressing concern about a full withdrawal and the security of U.S. diplomats in Afghanistan.
Interestingly, most people agree that it is time to leave Afghanistan, bolstering Biden’s decision to leave.
“I know there are many who will loudly insist that diplomacy cannot succeed without a robust U.S. military presence to stand as leverage,” Biden said. “We gave that argument a decade. It’s never proved effective, not when we had 98,000 troops in Afghanistan, and not when we were down to a few hundred. Our diplomacy does not hinge on having boots in harm’s way, U.S. boots on the ground. We have to change that thinking.”
What Biden and his administration did not plan for was providing American citizens and Afghan Christians and others who aided the United States military a way to come America without being subjected to Taliban assault and abuse.
The president may not have left boots in harm’s way, but he certainly left a lot of others there to be subjected to harm. At least 20 people were killed around the Kabul airport last week, including seven that were killed Sunday, according to Yahoo news.
Biden initially tried to blame the debacle in Afghanistan on former President Donald Trump, before finally doubling down on his decision for a full withdrawal of troops.
Was Biden following Trump’s plan? It doesn’t matter. Biden and his administration have had sufficient time to study the Afghanistan situation and develop a plan to make sure that Americans and their Afghan allies could be safely transported out of the country. It should have been accomplished long before the American military left Afghanistan.
PJ Media reported that the liberal New York Times criticized Biden for his efforts. They wrote, “The Biden administration was right to bring the war to a close. Yet there was no need for it to end in such chaos, with so little forethought for all those who sacrificed so much in the hopes of a better Afghanistan.” The newspaper went on to write, “The U.S. military is, if nothing else, a logistical superpower, and it should move heaven and earth and anything in between to rescue those people who have risked everything for a better future. Red tape shouldn’t stand between allies and salvation.”
What happened is an absolute embarrassment in the world community. Americans do not leave their citizens, friends and allies behind without a contingent of soldiers to protect them, and a way to get them out safely. Biden left them defenseless.
We will not soon forget the visual images of Afghans hanging on, and then falling from the landing gear of planes departing Kabul Airport.
Pray for Afghanistan and its people.