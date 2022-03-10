New York Times best-selling author Kristy Woodson Harvey will appear at the Farmville Public Library to discuss and sign copies of her newest title, The Wedding Veil, at noon on Monday, April 4. Harvey is the author of the popular Peachtree Bluff series as well as several other stand-alone titles.
Harvey is a Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s school of journalism and holds a master’s in English from East Carolina University with a concentration in multicultural and transnational literature.
Her books have appeared on numerous “best of” lists, including SIBA’s Okra Picks and the Raleigh News & Observer‘s “The Best Reads of Summer” and the Charlotte Observer’s “Summer’s Best Books.”
Harvey will discuss her writing during the event and copies of her books will be available for sale. Copies of The Wedding Veil are also available for preorder. Light refreshments will be served.
The Farmville Public Library is one of several libraries in the state to participate in NC Reads, a program of the North Carolina Humanities and sponsored in part by a special initiative grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, “A More Perfect Union.”
As a statewide book club, NC Reads features books that explore issues of racial, social, and gender equality and the history and culture of North Carolina.
Each month of the series features a Zoom discussion with authors and scholars for each title. The next program is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, with author Wiley Cash as he discusses his novel The Last Ballad. A limited supply of the titles is available at the library.
For additional information about the NC Reads program or the Kristy Woodson Harvey tea or contact Connie Widney at 753-3355 or cwidney@farmvillenc.gov.
Angie Bates is library and cultural resources director at the Farmville Public Library.