...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
West to Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts to around
20 mph combined with minimum relative humidity of 20 to 25
percent will bring an increased fire danger risk across the area
this afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Angie Bates is Farmville Public Library’s new director. Bates taught elementary school for 25 years before transitioning to her current career.
The Farmville Public Library is co-sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with Pharmville Drugs form 4-6 p.m. on Monday, March 7, in the David Belk Cannon Auditorium of the Farmville Public Library. The shots are free, and no registration is required.
Pharmville Drug is offering initial COVID-19 shots, booster shots, children’s vaccines and flu shots. Please bring your shot card with you if you have had any of the initial shots. For more information you can contact the library at 753-3355 or Pharmville Drug at 787-5990.
The library also has many fun and engaging programs planned for all ages during Pitt County Schools’ spring break, March 14-18.
First, at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 14, we will have a STEM program for grades 5-8. Our construction and architecture professor partner from ECU will lead a program on building a “robotic claw.”
On March 15, at 11 a.m., we will have a career day at the Library. People from Farmville and Pitt County will be here to share what they do and how they do it. This program will be for all ages.
At 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, we will be showing the original Toy Story to get everyone in the mood for the new Buzz Lightyear movie. We also will be having a rock painting workshop with Parks and Recreation.
Check our website (farmvillelibrary.org) and Facebook (facebook.com/farmvillepubliclibrary) page to see the date and time. Both the movie and rock painting are for all ages as well.
Miss Heather also will be having her regular story times on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Angie Bates is the director of the Farmville Public Library.