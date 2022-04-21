Do you have an idea you want to bring off the screen and into the real world? Farmville Public Library is now offering the public access to 3D printing services. You can print scale models, toys, games, tools and more. The only limit is your imagination.
How does 3D printing work? It’s simple: 3D printers deposit successive layers of melted plastic filament according to machine-readable coordinates, gradually growing an object from the bottom up. Those coordinates are created by analyzing a 3D image file (identified by .stl or .obj file extensions). Most objects are made in just a few hours, allowing for rapid prototyping of your invention or a quick fix for a part that could take weeks to be delivered from a manufacturer.
You can make your own 3D images in free or proprietary software — the library suggests amateurs use Autodesk Tinkercad or Blender. You can also download 3D files from the internet from hosting sites like Printables.com and Thingiverse.com. Once you have a file, come to the library and fill out a 3D printing request form. You’ll set up a time for a 1-on-1 meeting with a library staff member to discuss how you want your object to be printed and to determine the cost of the project. Printing costs are typically between $5 and $10, but will depend on the size of the object printed. In two weeks or less, depending on the print queue, you’ll be notified to come back and pick up your brand-new 3D object from the library.
For further information, contact the library by calling 753-3355 or email questions to library@farmvillenc.gov. This service is made possible through a grant funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-00-18-0034-18)
Angie Bates is cultural resources director and the director of Farmville Public Library.