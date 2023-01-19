First of all, don’t get the idea that I am here to ridicule and compare what Donald Trump has alleged to have done with classified documents with anything that has been alleged against President Joe Biden.
I am writing this column with one thing that I hope we all can have some agreement with. Classified materials should be protected at all costs. Those who abuse the laws that govern them should be investigated promptly, charged with a crime forthwith, if probable cause of a commission of a crime exists, and tried before a jury of one’s peers.
It matters not to me whether the perpetrator is president of the United States, a member of the Cabinet or a member of any government agency. The law should apply to all equally.
Unfortunately, that has not been the case. I believe we are where we are today because of the fact former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was essentially exonerated for having a personal server she housed in her home, and on which there were classified documents that were sent via email, according to an FBI investigation.
FBI Director James Comey claimed Clinton had to know what she was doing was wrong.
“It takes mishandling it and criminal intent,” Comey said, according to an ABC news story on Aug. 2, 2016.
Comey was quoted as saying, “I think she was extremely careless. I think she was negligent. That I could establish. What we can’t establish is that she acted with the necessary criminal intent.
“‘Should have known,’ ‘must have known,’ ‘had to know’ does not get you there. You have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they knew they were engaged in something that was unlawful.”
Can Trump, and now President Joe Biden, claim they didn’t know even though they “should have known,” “must have known,” or “had to know” that hauling around classified documents is a crime? Both Clinton and Biden have been in government long enough to know all the rules about classifications and how such documents should be handled. Even though Trump was there only a short four years, should he have known? Do any of them understand that leaving such documents around could imperil America and her people?
So today, we sit at a precarious place. We now have two special counsels appointed, one to decide if former President Trump violated the law that references classified documents he had in his possession and another to decide if President Joe Biden violated the law regarding his classified document fiasco. What we have is two special counsels that have to be funded by the taxpayers and there is probably no time limit on when their investigation will be completed, and the results released to the public.
If justice is going to be blind, then both Trump and Biden should be treated equally. If one home is going to be searched so should the other. In fact, it seems that from the Biden side, documents continue to be found, which in the eyes of any reasonable person would indicate that an independent agency should be involved in searching necessary properties to make certain no other documents exist.
It is time for federal law enforcement to be blind to the political and/or bureaucratic classes. Laws should be applied as equally as possible. It should not matter the status of the person or persons to be investigated. Remember, the Supreme Court Building entrance is inscribed with “Equal Justice Under Law.” That should always be the goal of everyone associated with meting out justice.
Likewise, our political parties need to stop the attempts to badger the other about their indiscretions. Both parties should encourage law enforcement to do thorough investigations and prosecute those where probable cause exists, no matter party affiliation.
Interestingly, a reporter is now questioning President Biden’s “competence” to serve. According to a Fox News story by Lawrence Richard, White House Correspondent Zeke Miller wrote, “An excruciating week of awkward disclosures and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified records found at his Delaware home and a former office dating to his time as vice president is beginning to strain his claim to competence.”
But remember, it wasn’t too long ago there were those questioning Trump’s competency, too. It is amazing the games that are played in Washington, D.C., and it is those games that have the American people in a divisive quandary. What will happen next?
Let’s hope “equal justice under law” prevails among all politicians and bureaucrats.
Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.