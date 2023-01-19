First of all, don’t get the idea that I am here to ridicule and compare what Donald Trump has alleged to have done with classified documents with anything that has been alleged against President Joe Biden.

I am writing this column with one thing that I hope we all can have some agreement with. Classified materials should be protected at all costs. Those who abuse the laws that govern them should be investigated promptly, charged with a crime forthwith, if probable cause of a commission of a crime exists, and tried before a jury of one’s peers.

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.