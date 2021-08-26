Are you anointed?
I can hear somebody say: Isn’t that the pastor’s job? Why do a lot of Christians think that salvation is just for Sunday morning?
We must work on ourselves every day of the week. That is the only way we can be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. God did not call us to walk around dead Christians. He wanted us to be highly anointed.
The Bible declares: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor, he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” Luke 4:18.
Remember that I told you in the past, about seducing spirits making your life miserable. If you are anointed, they cannot have their way with you. The more anointed you are, the faster the devil will flee away from you.
When you preach the word of God, The Spirit will move mightily in the church. When you pray for someone, you will have great success. Every Christian should be anointed in Christ. That’s part of serving him.
Did you know if you are not anointed the devil can hinder your prayers? You won’t have peace in your home, on the job or in your marriage. Even your children will be out of control. A good thing is, when you cook food with the anointing it will taste like it was blessed in holy oil. You will even have peace that you cannot explain.
Some of you may be wondering, how do I get anointed? I’m glad you asked! You must have a prayer life, stay in the word of God, constantly worship the Lord and fast. You must also walk in forgiveness, and love.
Do all of these things, and you will become anointed. The more you do them, the mightier the anointing will be. Lastly, if you are anointed, the Lord will protect you with everything he got. The Bible says: “And David said to Abishai, destroy him not: for who can stretch forth his hand against the lords anointed, and be guiltless?” 1st Samuel 26: 9. “Touch not my anointed, and do my prophets no harm. Psalm 105:15.
Let’s get started. God bless!