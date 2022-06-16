I am so thankful for every born-again Christian that truly loves the lord. The enemy (Satan) is determined not to let it be easy for us. So we, as the apostle Paul said, must fight the good fight of faith.
We can’t give up now. We must stay strong in the lord and the power of his might. Also, as hard as it is, we must walk in love, no matter the person or the circumstances. Most of all, keep a forgiving, and a repenting heart.
The devil will use people in these last days to destroy us. Jesus forgave no matter what. We must follow the same example. Lastly, obeying God’s ten commandments should be top priority. That’s the church that Jesus is coming back for.
Now for those that only call themselves God’s church, we must not judge them but pray for them. Too many people are going to hell. That place is constantly enlarging itself to receive all the lost souls.
Some of these places (churches) are so full of filth and abominations, if it could be so it would make God sick to his stomach. There is absolutely no morals, no love, or obedience to God.
Some don’t know any better. Most don’t even care, calling the Bible outdated.
The Bible declares: “Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ as obedient children, not fashioning yourselves according to former lusts in your ignorance. But as he which has called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation, because it is written, ‘Be ye holy; for I (God) am holy.’” 1 Peter 1:13-16.
“Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.” 1 Corinthians 3:16-17.
We have got our work cut out for us. Still, we must preach the whole truth of the word of God. I am praying for you morning and night. God bless!