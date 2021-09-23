As summer turns to fall and the weather gets a little cooler, lots of things are happening in Farmville, and it is exciting that our town will be getting national and state exposure. First, Good Morning America is coming to Farmville at the end of September to do a segment on the North Carolina Furniture School. Thanks to everyone who participated in the community clean-up day on Sept. 11. We appreciate everyone’s hard work and commitment to the task.
The chamber plans to run an ad again in the December issue of “Our State” Magazine that goes to over 1 million readers. Thank you so much to the many businesses who are participating in this project and helping us put a huge spotlight on Farmville. We have a couple of spots left in the ad if any business would still like to join us. Please call or email the chamber today or tomorrow if you are interested.
The other big news is that Farmville’s Sesquicentennial is just around the corner. There will be lots of fun events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Farmville. Incorporated in 1872, the name changed from New Town to Farmville, and it began to grow and develop over the next century and a half. Today, the phrase “new town” could be used to describe Farmville as an amazing destination because of its beautiful new event venues, its 20 new businesses in the last two years, its modern loft apartments on Main and Wilson Streets and several Air BnB’s, and its emergence as a creative community where beer is brewed, coffee is roasted, bread is baked, and artisans paint murals, shape glass and turn wood.
Farmville has always been a progressive forward-thinking town, and from October to February, we will celebrate our history. Part of the celebration includes bringing back events that used to take place in Farmville like the St. Patrick’s Day Auction and the Black-Tie Gala. But this time the auction will take place in the fall in just a few weeks, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Bidding for the Sesquicentennial Fundraising Auction will start at 6 p.m. and take place on South Main Street between Wilson and Church Streets.
Some of the items to be auctioned are nostalgic pieces from our town like an antique porcelain doctor’s scale from Dr. Patterson’s and Dr. Heizer’s office; a vintage 12-foot tin Farmville Hardware sign; and a collectible Farmville woven coverlet. Other items include furniture, jewelry, coins, tickets and gift cards. All proceeds will benefit the 150th anniversary celebration through a nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information and/or to donate an item to the auction, contact Michael Cable at 252-753-9929 or email mcable@woodsideantiques.com
In addition to the auction, there are two other fundraising events. A cookbook containing recipes from Farmville residents over the years will be put together, professionally printed and sold. The Sesquicentennial Committee hopes to have it available at the auction. It will not only be a great cookbook but also a souvenir of the 150th anniversary celebration.
The other money-making event is the plaque fundraiser. Just Write Laser Engraving will engrave a plaque that will be a 44-inch-long map of the state of North Carolina with Farmville clearly marked. There is room on the plaque for 150 names, and a donation of $150 gets your name, or your family’s name, or your business name on the plaque. The beautiful plaque will serve as a symbol of the sesquicentennial celebration, and it will become part of our town’s history and will be permanently displayed at the new Farmville Public Library.
More information will be coming soon regarding the Ghost Walks, Black Tie Gala, parade, the Pray for Farmville event, fireworks, and a recognition of the town’s oldest remaining families. We look forward to seeing you at the sesquicentennial events!