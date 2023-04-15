A friend of mine, Steve Tuten, and his wife, Pat, own a touring company based here in Durham. The company is called Southern Leisure Tours. They specialize in two things: 1) old folks and 2) small groups (my words, not theirs). Unfortunately, as you might well imagine, the pandemic put a halt to their business. They have not yet recovered and may never again be able to operate their business.
I have taken two cruises through Southern Leisure Tours, two baseball trips, and traveled to other parts of the United States. They occasionally offered international trips as well. I sincerely hope that Steve and Pat will be able to re-activate their business.
Several years ago, Steve came to me and asked if I would be willing to help him put together a trip to Ayden. He had heard me talk about my hometown in glowing terms and thought that he could advertise the trip and make a success of it.
I was surprised. I told him that I would not be able to tell the participants very much. I could say to them things like “that is where the train depot used to be, that is where my grandparents used to live; that is where my Dad’s ice plant used to be; that is where the Myers Theater used to be.”
But, Steve thought that a trip to Ayden would be a success, so we put it together, and he was right. A group of about eight people signed up. Steve and Pat have taken smaller groups on much longer trips, so I felt good about our upcoming adventure to Ayden.
The group had lunch at — where else — Bum’s Restaurant. Bum placed us in a private area and all of us enjoyed barbecue and all of the trimmings. If I had taken a vote, I believe the banana pudding would have inched out the barbecue as the group’s favorite dish, but I am not sure.
I put together the program with Steve’s approval, of course. The group was shown where the “whole hog barbecue” was cooked and a lesson on how the pig was prepared was presented.
Since Mitchell Oakley grew up on a tobacco farm, he told us about how tobacco is harvested. My brother, Bob, joined us and talked about living in Ayden as a boy. All of this was done as we sat in a small group around a table after our great meal at my favorite restaurant.
On the way to Ayden in the van I talked about my experience growing up in a small town. Small-town living is so different than growing up and living in a large city such as New York or Boston.
Most of the group members were not from North Carolina and had lived in large cities all over our country. I cannot imagine spending my youth anywhere else, and I am sure that this belief came through loud and clear. The trip was a memorable experience for all of us.