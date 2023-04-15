A friend of mine, Steve Tuten, and his wife, Pat, own a touring company based here in Durham. The company is called Southern Leisure Tours. They specialize in two things: 1) old folks and 2) small groups (my words, not theirs). Unfortunately, as you might well imagine, the pandemic put a halt to their business. They have not yet recovered and may never again be able to operate their business.

I have taken two cruises through Southern Leisure Tours, two baseball trips, and traveled to other parts of the United States. They occasionally offered international trips as well. I sincerely hope that Steve and Pat will be able to re-activate their business.

