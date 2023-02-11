Funny Tails

 Contributed image

Something current. I will be varying from my usual text on happenings way back when to bring you an account of a recent personal heartbreak. I lost my wife, Maija, on Dec. 27 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A celebration of her life was held on Jan. 9. I miss her every minute of every day.

Before the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Maija was working on a book called “Funny Tails: How Canine Comedy Helped me Cope with Personal Tragedy.” She had almost finished the book when she started having memory issues, so I finished it for her. The narrative is hers, completely. I added the pictures and an Epilogue.

