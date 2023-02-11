...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Something current. I will be varying from my usual text on happenings way back when to bring you an account of a recent personal heartbreak. I lost my wife, Maija, on Dec. 27 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A celebration of her life was held on Jan. 9. I miss her every minute of every day.
Before the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Maija was working on a book called “Funny Tails: How Canine Comedy Helped me Cope with Personal Tragedy.” She had almost finished the book when she started having memory issues, so I finished it for her. The narrative is hers, completely. I added the pictures and an Epilogue.
When she was bedridden, I read it to her — every word, from cover to cover. Maija remembered many of the events that she had written about. I kept reminding her that it was her book, not mine. I laughed and cried throughout the experience as Maija did what I hoped she would do.
The reading made her chuckle and remember how our dogs, mostly pugs, had helped her through her first chronic disease (Alzheimer’s was her second) called CRPS — a terrible pain disorder.
In Chapter 21, Maija quoted a poem from an unknown author:
Rainbow Bridge
Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.
When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together.
There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.
All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor; those who were hurt or maimed are made whole again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by.
The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.
They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent; his eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.
You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face, your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.
Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together ….
Maija’s pain would actually be reduced when our little pugs would sit in her lap or next to her. Because of the CRPS, she had to take an early medical retirement. The dogs that Maija writes about made her life more livable, as the subtitle to her book indicates.
Although I may be a tiny bit biased, Maija’s book is a great read, especially for dog lovers. You can purchase it from Amazon by typing in her name, Maija Selby-Harrington, or by typing in the full name of the book. (I want to make clear that this is not an advertisement to make money. I am selling it at cost, and I will receive no royalties.)