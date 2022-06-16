In April I wrote about Charles Becton, a graduate of South Ayden High School, who has distinguished himself as a judge, as a teacher, and as an administrator. He has written the only book about his former high school: “South Ayden School: History and Memories.”
In this book, Becton quotes another author named G.H. Ferguson who published “Some Facts About the Education of Negroes in North Carolina, 1921-60.” Here are quotes from Ferguson’s book:
Less than one-half of the children who should have attended public schools were enrolled.
The average daily attendance was less than 50% of the enrollment and was particularly poor during the opening and closing months.
More than half of the children, especially in the rural schools, were enrolled in the first grade — ranging in age from 5 years to 15 years or more.
Only seven high schools were accredited, and four of those were attached to the four Negro State Colleges operating at the time.
More than 50% of the schools were of the one-teacher type.
A large number of the rural schools had negligible furnishings and the buildings were in deplorable conditions. As was said of one of these schools, you could study animal science through the cracks in the floor, plant life through openings in the walls, and astronomy through the holes in the roof.
It is a tragedy and disgrace today to think that once so many people believed that “separate but equal” was both moral and legal.
