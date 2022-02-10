African American community: In grades five through 12, I walked to school — often with my best friend, Jimmy Persinger — along Sixth Street. Jimmy would drop by my house and we would walk to school together unless we were lucky enough to be picked up by Mrs. Dail and her son, Harry.
As I grew older, I realized that we were actually walking along the “dividing line” between the largest Black community on our right and the Caucasian community on our left. So close, yet so far apart.
My whole world was lily-white. The advertisements in newspapers, magazines and on television were all about white people. The restaurants contained only white customers; the bank president and his tellers were white; my school was made up of white students; my church was populated with white worshippers only; and the little league teams were white.
The domestic workers in town were mostly (maybe all) African American women. When I was 12 years old, my two brothers and I were driven to Sarah Shepard’s house to give her a Christmas present. Sarah worked for us as a housekeeper when my brothers and I were young.
When we reached the front door, we were greeted by a member of Sarah’s family who told us that Sarah had passed away. We were unaware. So separate were the two communities that we did not even know that a person who had almost been a part of our family was dead.
We did not attend Sarah’s funeral. Even our grieving had to be done separately.
