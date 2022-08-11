Many of us who grew up in the middle of the 20th century in small rural communities like Ayden look back on those times as a special time in our lives. Our families felt safe and secure. Current and future opportunities abounded. It still is a time to remember fondly.
I grew up white with a hidden black community just blocks away from my house — so obscured as to be none-existent, almost. My dad, as the owner of Ayden Ice and Coal Company, employed African Americans to work for him. I worked with these men. In one case when I was too young to drive, the driver of the country route ice truck needed a helper and I got to play that role. We had regular retail customers miles apart over a three-county area. This gave us the opportunity to talk and to get to know each other.
My views begin to change. Often, I came in conflict with my dad’s generation. Sometimes I spoke up and sometimes I didn’t. Some in my family thought that going to college and having those liberal college professors must have led to my new-found beliefs.
Once I was told that “William, the more education you get, the crazier you get.” This, however, was not the case.
The interactions that I had with my fellow employees plus observing the differences in the white and black societies in Ayden before I entered high school led to what I thought were inescapable conclusions.
My best friend’s family — his father in particular — played a huge role as well. His father’s convictions were different and, probably most importantly, I could talk to him without fear of anger, just two people trying to figure out the world in which we lived.
College did help me solidify my beliefs by helping me find the words I needed to understand my emotions and to express my feelings. Last time, I mentioned that my friend’s book Sidelines: A North Carolina Story of Community, Race, and High School Football reminded me of terms that I will explore next time: the New South and the Old South. What do these terms mean?