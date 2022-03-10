African American community. The South Ayden Eagles fielded their first football team during the school year of 1965-1966. The Eagles played on the gridiron for five years. The last year of the team was 1969-1970. The sport was discontinued one year prior to consolidation and integration in 1970-1971. The new school consisted of Ayden High School, Grifton High School (two white schools) and South Ayden High School — now known as Ayden-Grifton High School.
In the book "Ayden, the Sports Town: Stories of Playing and Living in Tobacco Country," written by yours truly and Mitchell Oakley, we chronicle all five years of the football team. I am unhappy to report that Ayden’s only newspaper, The Ayden Dispatch, failed to cover the Eagles’ football program. The large majority of information for our book came from the Greenville newspaper, The Daily Reflector, and Kinston’s newspaper, The Kinston Daily Free Press. Additional information came from Charles Becton’s book entitled "South Ayden School: History and Memories," from Mr. Becton’s scrapbook and from interviews with Charles Becton and Johnny Davis.
As a young boy growing up in Ayden, the black and white communities were so separate that I did not know that the South Ayden School had a football team. It was both instructive and fun to accomplish the research and then to write about the Eagles’ five years. As you might imagine, the teams did not fair very well against the more experienced African American schools. The 5-5 record of the second year turned out to be the best.
It was difficult to assemble a football team where none had existed. Many of the players were unable to practice as much as needed because of their work schedules, usually in tobacco. There were other obstacles, as we will see next time.
