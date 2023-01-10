Our country is so divided at this point on several strategic matters. In thinking through complicated problems, my central line of reasoning in this column is this: It is helpful to look back when considering the future. In other words, the past is instructive as we consider solutions to our current dilemmas.
As I have indicated many times in these columns, I grew up during a time of two Aydens, one black and one white. Racial prejudice was built in; it was structural. But, the relationship between the races was a lot more complicated than we often read about in our newspapers or hear about on news broadcasts. For example, my dad, who ran one of the most important businesses in Ayden for so long, sold ice and coal to the citizens of the community in which he had grown up. Unfortunately, he held the prevailing biases toward African Americans, but there was more to it than simply his belief.
One day, probably in the 1930s, Dad was approached by the basketball coach of South Ayden High School. The coach had a question, “Mr. Bill, would you be willing to referee an upcoming basketball game that we’re gonna be playing against Pantego High School?” It seemed that Pantego had a player who dribbled behind his back and jumped up to shoot. At that time, basketball was played essentially “flatfooted.”
The coach said, “We don’t know whether he is traveling (breaking the rules) or not.” Only one referee was required to officiate basketball games at that time. Dad agreed and called the game. Why was Dad asked to do this? It was because he was trusted. He had never cheated anyone in the 45 years that he worked at Ayden Ice and Coal Company.
Dad may have held the prevailing beliefs about his fellow black Aydenites, but he had treated every person with an honesty that I always respected him for.