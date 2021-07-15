Used to. You know you are getting old when the words used to enter your vocabulary. There’s the house I used to live in; there’s the field that I used to play football on. There’s where the Myers Theater used to be; there’s where the pickle plant used to be. There’s where Dr. Grady’s office used to be; there’s where Edward’s Pharmacy used to be.
In 1988, Chevy Chase and Madolyn Smith starred in a comedy called Funny Farm. I believe it to be one of the funniest comedies ever made.
The two stars move from the big city to the country so that Chevy Chase’s character can write his novel. Of course, it does not play out that way. Chase sends the moving van out to his new home with a map and the two men get lost. At one point, they stop and ask an old man, who is rocking in his chair on his front porch, how to get to a certain place. The man tells them (paraphrased) “to go down to where the old elementary school burned down and turn right.”
The two movers become very angry at that point and speed away. After they are out of sight, he says to himself: “At least I ain’t lost.” He could just as well have used the terms used to be in relation to the elementary school that is no longer there.
In Durham, where I have lived for some time, entire blocks used to be. All of the buildings (one of which I used to work in) are gone and something else is now there. When someone asks me how to get to somewhere in Durham, I feel like the old man in the rocking chair.
At least I ain’t lost.