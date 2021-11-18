Gifts.
My wife, Maija, has been and will continue to have some serious medical issues.
No need to go into detail.
With the holiday season approaching, the word gift enters our thoughts. To me, the gifts that really matter are no longer the ones with Christmas paper and big bows. The gifts of which I speak are the intangible ones. Every time my wife has come out of surgery and I have given her a kiss, it has been a gift. Now, every time I visit Maija in a skilled nursing facility that is a gift. I kiss her good night and think, as I drive home, that was a gift.
One weekend not so long ago, two very good friends of mine were married. I visited with them, of course, and with other friends. Each time I hugged and shook hands, those were gifts. (This was pre-COVID.) My daughter went with me. That was a gift.
Life just looks different as I grow older. One of the biggest gifts of all was growing up in Ayden. Because of my own health problems, I have not been home in over two years. I miss seeing my friends and being in my favorite town.
My very life is a gift. If we look at life this way, a different perspective emerges. Yes, the gifts that really matter are the gifts that we give to each other — the gifts of who we are … every time we meet.
This Christmas, as you open your presents from under the tree, look up and give thanks to the real gifts all around you.