Way back. How things change. Thought you might be interested in a few excerpts from The Ayden Dispatch almost 100 years ago:
“While football isn’t altogether a safe game now, it doesn’t crowd the hospitals as formerly.”
“The Ayden F.W.B. Seminary basketball quint defeated the La Grange High at the latter place Tuesday night by the score of 18 to 13. The Ayden lads snatched victory from the Garden Spot lads in the final period of play.” (Kinston Daily News)
During the 1925-26 school year, four players were dropped from Ayden High School’s basketball team: James Hemby, A.T. Baldree, Joyner Wingate, and Wendell Prescott. James Hemby was quoted in The Ayden Dispatch as saying, “because we chose to schedule games as high school games for ourselves without the knowledge or consent of the high school basketball coach.”
The Ayden Dispatch listed the patients (including amounts ranging from $1.00 to $254.00; total = 82) that owed money to Drs. W.H. and G.G. Dixon. “The following accounts are offered to the public for sale.” Apparently, a citizen could “buy up” a delinquent account for someone.
The Whippet high torque engine could go from 5 to 60 miles an hour in 21 seconds. The new Whippet De Luxe Sedan was on sale. The regular price was $1,095.00. The sale price was $975.00.
An advertisement in The Ayden Dispatch: Electric Cooking Demonstration at the Light and Water Office on September 16. (The original electric kitchen stoves were first sold through the Town of Ayden office.)
Ayden High School colors changed from blue and white to maroon and white.