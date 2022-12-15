Bum Dennis was a man’s man, a manly man, an outdoorsman, and all those other adjectives that describe tough, salt-of-the-earth men who exemplify those who worked so hard to develop America.
He was a farm boy, raised during a time when the country was getting past the Great Depression, one of the worst economic times in our history.
We lost Latham Wade “Bum” Dennis on Friday, Dec. 9, to his heavenly home. I’ve missed seeing Bum for the past year or two, ever since he was stricken with Alzheimer’s and COVID came upon us.
I received a call Friday morning that let me know he had passed away. After the call, my reaction was one of sadness. My eyes watered as I thought about the man I had seen so often wearing a white apron behind the serving counter at his downtown Ayden restaurant.
I did the unmanly thing, I suppose. I cried. I shed those tears because I’m going to miss him. I’ll miss him saying, “You’re Mitchell Oakley, aren’t you?” his favorite way to greet me at this restaurant long before the disease took some of his memory away.
My favorite answer to his greeting: “I was yesterday.” We both laughed, his grin very apparent behind his handlebar moustache.
Notice I said, “We lost …” our Bum on Friday. He was really Shirley’s Bum, but she shared him with all of us in the community and those from far and wide who frequented his restaurant on a consistent basis.
He listened to the round table talks about politics, both national and local. He listened to those who shared the big table. He listened, and true to his nature, he made it a point not to get involved in those political discussions. He left that to folks like me. Surely it was to stay apolitical, but Bum also knew God was and is in control of our lives and world.
I watched him silently pray when he sat at the round table before eating his meal after all his customers were served. He was a Christian man.
I had heard of Bum Dennis for years while growing up in Ayden. I knew he was a good football player for the Ayden Tornadoes, and was in fact, an all-conference performer. I knew he started a restaurant in Ayden in the early 1960s.
But it wasn’t until my entry into the newspaper business in 1971 that I came to know him. Nearly every day — five days a week — at 10 a.m. I was in his restaurant taking a coffee break with several Carolina Telephone employees. It was there we replayed softball games or simply talked about the things going on in town.
The restaurant became a place for me to eat a great breakfast or lunch and listen to what people had to say about a variety of matters. Often there were questions about local government that led to interesting stories.
I suspect it was only natural that I developed a sincere love for Bum, not only for the great food he served, but for the man he was.
Wow! What a hard worker. Up early every day. He was there to cook breakfast at 5 a.m. and was serving lunch at noon. He usually got his breaks around 2 p.m. when he would leave the café for other chores. Bum didn’t hesitate to grow some of the food that he served each day. My respect for him grew exponentially.
In a nutshell, Bum and Shirley were a loving couple who loved on others who frequented their place of business. I was among many who was a recipient of that love and I was and still am appreciative of it.
Bum was an Ayden icon, a legend if you will. He was known far and wide by many as a quail hunter, a barbecue and collard man, a restauranteur and a friend, but foremost as a God-fearing man who loved his family beyond measure.
Bum started a business from scratch and made it a centerpiece in downtown Ayden where both men and women came to sit at the big table where all the world’s problems were solved, or at least they were amicably discussed.
He was a man who loved the outdoors and was a good steward of what God blessed him with. A man who raised a great family to carry on his legacy. A man who married a woman — Shirley — who was his best friend, his forever love and who encouraged him all the way. I will never forget him nor will many others in this community.
He touched many lives and will remain in the hearts of us all.
Ayden won’t be quite the same without Bum but his legacy will outlast us all.